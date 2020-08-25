Batesville Memorial Public Library to unveil Reading Garden

BATESVILLE – The Batesville Memorial Public Library (BMPL) will introduce its new Reading Garden to the public during a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12 at the library.
The library planted numerous trees, flowers and bushes in the garden and also incorporated a raised area for a butterfly/hummingbird garden.
“We envision a place where someone could take a break from the busy world to read and relax, meet up with friends or have an informal meeting,” BMPL Director Kim Porter said when asked how the garden will benefit library patrons. “We are also wanting to use the space for library activities such as storytime. We will also have wi-fi available in this area.”
The library acquired the lot where its Reading Garden sits from Robert and Anna Mae Flodder. The library board has sought to develop the location into a garden for several years.
Last July, the library was able to plant trees on site thanks to an award of $7,000 from the Riley County Community Foundation’s (RCCF) Flora Fund.
The library’s board of trustees utilized a $2,500 grant from the RCCF to initiate its Reading Garden project.
“Once we decided on a design and the scope of the project, we decided to break the project into two phases and write another grant proposal to the Rising Sun Regional Foundation to help complete phase two of the project which included flowers, bushes and stamped concrete pad ($20,000),” Porter said.
The City of Batesville’s 2017 Comprehensive Plan mentioned the need for quality amenities such as parks and recreational facilities as well as beautifying the Batesville area. BMPL hopes its new Reading Garden helps address such needs in the community.
“We are very excited about bringing this bright spot to the community of Batesville for all to enjoy,” Porter said. “We would like to thank the RCCF and the Rising Sun Regional Foundation for allowing us to bring this vision to fruition. We would also like to thank Jackson’s Nursery for the design and helping us implement the vision. Board members Jamie Schantz and Jeff Ollier have played integral parts making sure all the pieces fell into place and overseeing the project and thanks to the Flodder family for donating two of the benches in memory of their parents.”
