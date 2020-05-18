Under the leadership of Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, the Indiana Destination Development Corp. has announced the formation of the Indiana Destination Recovery Council. This advisory group will consider traditional as well as creative ways to assist the leisure and travel-related industry in COVID-19 recovery efforts.
“The IDRC will work closely with the Indiana Economic Relief and Recovery Task Force appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb to administer federal relief funds from the CARES Act,” said Crouch. “This collaborative approach will help our partners as they work to safely reopen and will put Indiana tourism back on track.”
Batesville native Elaine Bedel, IDDC secretary and CEO, is leading this new council made up of a variety of industry experts: Allison Barber, Ph.D., Indiana Fever president and COO; Jeffrey Brown, Schahet Hotels CEO; Matt Eckert, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari president and CEO; Jim Epperson, SoIN Tourism executive director; Todd Hensley, Gym Rats CEO; Leonard Hoops, Visit Indy president and CEO; Dana Huber, Huber’s Orchard, Winery & Vineyards vice president, marketing and public relations; Jeffrey McCabe, Big Wood Brewing Co. presidentand Mario Rodriguez, Indianapolis Airport Authority executive director;
“COVID-19 will have a sustained impact on the leisure and travel-related industry,” said Bedel. “By forming this council, we hope to recommend programs that help the industry become economically stable again as well as strategies that focus on being even stronger in the future.”
The council’s first meeting was May 7.
