ATLANTIC OCEAN – A 1999 Batesville High School and 2011 Jacksonville University graduate is providing medical support aboard USS Iwo Jima, a U.S. Navy Wasp-class amphibious assault ship.
Lt. Chad Obermeyer, a native of Batesville, joined the Navy 22 years ago because of his uncle’s and brother’s Naval service.
“I honestly joined also to find myself, mature and become a part of something I could be proud of and believed in,” said Obermeyer.
Today, Obermeyer serves as the sole flight nurse for Amphibious Ready Group, USS Iwo Jima and Marine Expeditionary Unit.
“I execute urgent critical care and trauma movement of patients from battle ground to higher level of care on the ship with my fleet surgical team and then off ship to definitive level of care,” he said.
“Iwo Jima Medical Department delivers high quality primary and emergency medical care anytime, anywhere,” said Commander Jeremy Ennis, Head of the Iwo Jima Medical Department. “We provide routine medical services to all the sailors, Marines and civilian staff onboard and Marines returning from the field. We offer preventative services including PHA, Audiogram, vaccinations, and HIV blood draw. We have a basic core laboratory, full blood bank, and standard X-ray. For emergency services we have a fully stocked Emergency Room, Operating Rooms, 14 bed ICU, and 36 bed medical inpatient ward.”
According to Obermeyer, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Batesville.
“Growing up in the true heartland, patriotism has always stood out,” said Obermeyer. “Doing the right thing when no one is looking and always sticking up for the little guy. Pride and integrity are the two that stick out.”
Though there are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and career, Obermeyer is most proud of being enlisted for six years, being a rescue swimmer and now being selected for Lieutenant Commander.
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Obermeyer, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a tradition providing the Navy the nation needs.
“Serving in the Navy means compassion and love,” added Obermeyer. “I see young men and women willing to do anything to protect our United States of America. I also see the birthdays, holidays and anniversaries missed away from our loved ones. It is these sacrifices that all who have been privileged enough to serve would do all over again to protect.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.