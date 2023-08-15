BATESVILLE – Local runner Ronnie McAllister celebrated a landmark occasion with the completion of his 1,000th race Aug. 5 at Batesville’s annual Bulldog Chase, an event he helped start 22 years ago.
McAllister, 58, ran distance in cross country and track at South Dearborn High School from ‘81 to 83. His high school coach, Mark Wilhelm, was a major inspiration and showed up to support him at his 1,000th race.
He ran his first road race, the WEBN Night Move race, in 1982 and has been hooked ever since.
After graduating high school, McAllister served in the military from ‘84 to ‘88. After a brief hiatus upon his exit from the military, he began training and running races again.
“I had a high school coach who told us to write everything down. The funny thing is that I have,” McAllister said. “I have running logs in chronological order and my wife asks what I’m going to do with them all ... but I can look back and see where I ran and how I ran.”
McAllister coached from 1999 to 2011 at Batesville High School.
“I’m a runner myself, so coaching gave me a group to run with,” McAllister said.
He started tracking his races in 2001 when he had run around 300 events. A student he was coaching asked how many races he’d run and though he didn’t know at the time he went through his running logs and tallied the numbers.
His 500th race was the 500 Mini Marathon in Indianapolis. He’d been tracking his 1,000th race for the last several years and wanted to make it meaningful.
In 2001, he and another coach, Leo Turchyn, started the Bulldog Chase 5K. The pair laid out the course and attended city council meetings to get approval for street closures and put in place the safety protocols. The impetus for the Bulldog Chase was to raise money so kids/families didn’t have to pay for Cross Country Camp.
He’s run 4-mile races, 5K’s, half marathons, full marathons and a barrage of other races. He’s won awards at 900 out of 1,000 races and been crowned the overall winner of 70.
McAllister said he ran faster than his high school times from the time he served in the military until he was 44 years old.
“The older I get, I prefer the 5K’s,” McAllister said. “I’ve had a lot of injuries. You always have to sit back and evaluate to see if it was your mistake or what the cause was.. I’ve had both my Achilles tendons detached and reattached. ... It just comes with the territory. ... But the day I quit is the day they bury me. I love the sport, I love the benefits, I enjoy the peace and quiet.”
He hopes in his retirement years to get back into coaching and teach kids what his high school coach taught him.
