Batesville High School has been named a state finalist for a large Indiana Department of Education grant and the school corporation is asking parents, guardians, staff, and students to cast their votes online via a dedicated website link on Friday, September 8 ONLY, in support of the school’s achievements. Only votes cast between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on that date will count. One vote per email address may be cast. If Batesville garners the most votes during that 12-hour time period from among the three finalists in the Excellence in Next Level Educational Experiences and Opportunities category, BCSC’s awarded $250,000 grant will bedoubled to $500,000. To vote, please visit https://markeys.formstack.com/forms/indoe.
Batesville needs your vote TODAY
Kevin Green
