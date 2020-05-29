Pet vaccination clinic location changed
"Due to circumstances beyond our control, the Franklin County Humane Society has had to find a new/different venue for the vaccination clinic June 6," reports Secretary Eva Heyob. "Due to the COVID-19 issues, the (Franklin County) fairgrounds are unable to host our event."
The new location is the Brookville Town Park Potter Shelter, which is closest to the American Legion, from 1-3 p.m.
Dogs must be leashed, and cats must be in carriers. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing will be maintained and pet owners should wear masks. Upon arrival, please stay in your car and a registration form will be provided along with further instructions.
Info: 765-647-1444.
