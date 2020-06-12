School board candidates sought
The first day an individual may file a petition of nomination and consent to be a school board member is Wednesday, July 22, and the deadline to file is Friday, Aug. 21, reports Neysa Raible, Franklin County Circuit Court clerk.
These school board offices will be on the Nov. 3 General Election ballot:
• Batesville Community School Corp., two members from District 3 (candidates file in Ripley County)
• Franklin County Community School Corp., one member each from Districts 1, 2, 3 and 4
• Union County/College Corner Joint School District, one member each from Harrison, Center and Harmony Townships (candidates file in Union County.
Info: 765-647-5111, ext. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.