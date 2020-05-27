Part of S.R. 46 will close soon
Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dave O’Mara Contractor Inc. will close part of State Road 46 just west of Batesville High School on or after Monday, June 1, weather permitting, to begin structure replacement on the bridge over Little Laughery Creek.
The contractor plans for the closure to last approximately 60 days and end in early August. The official detour for the closure will be Interstate 74 from Batesville (Exit 149) to New Point (Exit 143).
The bridge replacement is part of a $2.2 million contract that includes a second bridge located on S.R. 46 over East Fork Tanner’s Creek, west of S.R. 1 in Dearborn County. Construction on the Dearborn County bridge is planned to start next year and will involve bridge deck replacement and widening.
Motorists should slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones. All work is weather dependent.
One killed in two-vehicle accident
Ripley County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident involving injuries May 23 in the 7000 block of east U.S. 50 west of Dillsboro in Ripley County, according to RCSO Lt. Randy Holt.
About 11:07 a.m., Joseph Sandlin, 33, Milan, was traveling west on U.S. 50 on a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he collided with the rear of a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck operated by Jerry Palmer, 69, Milan, who was also traveling west on U.S. 50.
Palmer was not injured in the accident and was released at the scene.
Sandlin, who was wearing a helmet, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ripley County Coroner’s Office.
The accident is under investigation by the RCSO. Also assisting at the scene were the Indiana State Police, Indiana Conservation Officers, Milan Fire Department, Ripley County EMS and Ripley County Medic.
No new COVID-19 cases in Franklin County
Franklin County Health Department officials received no new COVID-19 positive cases May 26, according to a Franklin County COVID-19 Task Force press release.
Health officials remind citizens that the Indiana State Department of Health has selected Franklin County for a drive-thru testing site. The testing will be May 28-31, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Franklin County Fairgrounds, Brookville, by the block building. Only one person per vehicle will be tested. Individuals are to remain in their vehicles.
The ISDH announced the guidelines for testing: symptomatic health care workers, first responders, essential workers or individuals that live in the same residence as one of the priority categories. Individuals who are in a high-risk category due to age (65 or older), overweight, have underlying heart conditions or underlying lung conditions do not need to be symptomatic to be tested. All individuals must be an Indiana resident and show a valid Indiana driver’s license or Indiana BMV issued identification card to be tested.
For the latest information on COVID-19, go to www.franklincounty.in.gov.
