Blood drive June 23
A blood drive sponsored by WRBI and St. Louis Catholic Church, Batesville, is June 23, 1-6:30 p.m., St. Louis Parish Activity Center. Appointments are encouraged to comply with social distancing. All registered donors will receive a Cincinnati Reds voucher good for two view level tickets for the 2021 Reds season.
To schedule appointments: www.hoxworth.org/groups/wrbi or 513-451-0910.
Dryathalon set for July 18
The Southeastern Indiana YMCA's first ever Dryathalon is Saturday, July 18, at 8 a.m. It will consist of a 5K meter air bike ride, running two laps around the outside track, 2K meter row and conclude with two more laps around the track. Heats will be based on total sign-ups. Those who can't make it that day can register and clock their times ahead of time. See a fitness floor staff member for help.
The fee is $20, and anyone who can reach the pedals of the bike is welcome to participate.
Persons can register by stopping by or calling the welcome center at 812-934-6006.
Info: Jacob Garvin, jgarvin@siymca.org.
