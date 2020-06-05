Deadlines for ballot vacancies
Tuesday, June 30, at noon is the deadline for the Democratic or Republican party to select a candidate to fill a vacancy on the general election ballot due to a vacancy resulting from no candidate being nominated at a primary election, according to a press release from the Franklin County Clerk's Office.
This date is also the deadline for an independent or minor party candidate to file a petition of nomination with a county voter registration office for verification of petition signatures and for the Libertarian Party to conduct a convention to nominate candidates or to take action to fill a ballot vacancy following a convention.
Monday, July 6, at noon is the deadline for the Democratic or Republican party to file a certificate of selection stating that a vacancy on the general election ballot resulting from a vacancy on the primary election ballot has been filed. It is also the deadline to file a declaration of intent to be a write-in candidate at the general election and for the Libertarian Party to certify candidates nominated at a convention or to certify a candidate selected to fill a vacancy following a convention.
Info: 765-647-5111, ext. 3.
German fest will not be held
Freudenfest, which would have been held Friday-Saturday, July 17-18, in Oldenburg, is canceled this year, according to committee member Gary Munchel.
RCCC fireworks canceled
Ripley County Chamber of Commerce officials have decided to cancel the 2020 chamber fireworks, which would have been held at the Ripley County Department of Parks and Recreation, due to state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines involving safe social distancing.
"We know this will come as a disappointment, but our priority is the health and safety of the community," RCCC leaders stated. "We will be back bigger and better in 2021!"
