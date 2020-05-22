Memorial Day ceremonies
Batesville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3183 and Batesville American Legion Post 271 Honor Guards will hold ceremonies at six cemeteries Monday, May 25: Holy Family Cemetery, Oldenburg, 9 a.m.; St. Anthony Cemetery, Morris, 9:30 a.m.; St. Mark’s Cemetery, Batesville, 10 a.m.; St. John’s Cemetery, Huntersville, 10:30 a.m.; and St. Louis and Batesville Methodist cemeteries, 11 a.m. They will be following COVID-19 distancing guidelines.
Free COVID-19 testing available
COVID-19 testing is available weekdays from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at 229 Lynn St., Osgood.
Individuals who should be tested include those who have symptoms; are high risk because they are over age 65; have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition; are a member of a minority population that is at greater risk; are pregnant; or have been in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 positive patient.
Hoosiers will not be charged for testing, but persons who have health coverage, including Medicare/Medicaid, should bring that information with them.
To register: https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1116 if you do not have internet access or are registering a minor.
Pet vaccination clinic June 6
The Franklin County Humane Society will host a vaccination clinic for cats and dogs June 6 from 1-3 p.m. at the Franklin County Fairgrounds, Brookville.
Dogs must be leashed and cats must be in carriers. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing will be maintained and pet owners should wear masks. Upon arrival, please stay in your car and a registration form will be provided along with further instructions.
Info: 765-647-1444.
BMV administrative fees resume July 1
Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles officials reveal that administrative penalty fees will resume July 1. All Hoosiers with expired driver’s licenses, permits, state identification cards and vehicle registrations need to complete renewal transactions before July 1 to avoid paying an administrative penalty fee. Title transactions and new vehicle registrations must also be completed by then.
Administrative fees have been waived since March 16 to assist the needs of Hoosiers who were not able to utilize in branch services due to the public health emergency created by COVID-19. During this time, online credit card transaction fees were also waived. Those fees will resume July 1. Online transactions paid by electronic check, using checking account and routing numbers, do not incur fees.
It is critical Hoosiers whose renewal deadline has passed or is upcoming, who need to complete a title transfer or register a new vehicle, schedule an appointment with the BMV to complete their transaction prior to the June 30 deadline. Hoosiers can schedule an appointment at https://secure.in.gov/apps/waittimes/Schedule/Welcome.aspx.
BMV officials encourage Hoosiers to complete transactions online whenever possible. Persons may also visit a BMV Connect kiosk, call the contact center at 888-692-6841 or return renewals through the United States Postal Service using preprinted forms. A full list of modifications, closures and available services can be found at https://www.in.gov/bmv/4363.htm.
