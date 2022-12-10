BATESVILLE – Batesville officially welcomed the Christmas holiday season Friday, December 2, with a holiday parade and tree lighting ceremony.
The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce organized and coordinated both events and the response from area residents was positive as a large crowd turned out to enjoy the season, visit with friends and neighbors and celebrate their home town.
Santa’s Village was also a hit; this popular attraction featured snacks galore, letters to Santa and ornament making. Attendees also enjoyed nachos, pizza by the slice, pretzels, popcorn, cookies, fudge, chocolate bombs and suckers, hot chocolate, and s’mores!
The downtown Square boasted craft booths, horse-drawn wagon rides and more.
The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce parade stepped off at 6 p.m., and after the parade the crowd followed Santa to the stage to join in an old-fashioned community sing-along with Bryce Mullins and Miss Shannon’s Music Studio, Inc.
Mayor Mike Bettice also participated in the evening’s festivities as he presented a proclamation stating that in the future the community Christmas tree will be lit with Santa’s helpers!
