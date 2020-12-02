BATESVILLE - The U.S. Postal Service wants the season to be merry and bright for our customers this year. To help with the hustle of the holidays, retail operations at the Batesville Post Office, located at 3 W. George Street in Batesville, will be open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Batesville Post Office open Sundays in December
Trending Video
Kraig Younts
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Rush County News Briefs
- Happy couldn't lose
- Large numbers of sandhill cranes can be seen each fall Jasper-Pulaski
- Suspects in custody after pursuit and crash
- Court ruling may clear way for Terre Haute adult club
- Destination Indiana: Wonderland of Lights
- POLICE BLOTTER
- Rush County News Briefs
- ISDH continues to ask residents to Mask-Up
- Christmas dinners for Ripley Co. residents
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.