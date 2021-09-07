BATESVILLE - A three-part project called the HeART and Sole of downtown Batesville completed its first phase Friday by answering a call for public artwork displays in the city.
The National Endowment for the Arts "Our Town" is a grants program that seeks to integrate art and culture in order to strengthen the local community.
Batesville Main Street and Batesville Area Arts Council organizers submitting the NEA "Our Town" grant application wanted a tangible first phase and decided on a mural in downtown Batesville. The search for an artist ensued through a call for entries website that allows artists to serve diverse audiences and organizations to easily build their calls for artists.
After reviewing more than 160 applications, both local and international, Denver artist Yulia Avgustinovich was chosen to paint a mural depicting past and current representations of Batesville on the corner of Walnut Street near George Street, behind The Sherman.
Avgustinovich frequently includes native flora and fauna to her artwork as a muralist and her style of artwork drew the selection team to her.
Anne Raver, BAAC community liason, said Avgustinovich was very easy to work with and willing to adapt her original concepts to coincide with organizers suggestions to make the mural more fully belong to Batesville. She also coincidentally placed the train in her mural in the exact spot where the actual train would have come through Batesville during its founding years to pick up and deliver to local factories, according to Anne Raver.
The location for the mural had to be approved by Hill-Rom (the property owners), National Endowment for the Arts, the City of Batesville, the Department of Natural Resources and the Batesville Area Arts Council.
"When I was still a student in art school, I realized that I wanted to do public art, not paint canvasses in my studio for galleries and private collectors," Avgustinovich said. "I think that murals make neighborhoods safer and communities stronger. And I like knowing that people who can't go and enjoy art in galleries and museums can see it simply by stepping outside with my murals."
In the summer of 2019, Batesville Main Street and the Batesville Mayor's Youth Council selected Kelsey Montague to paint two interactive murals in downtown Batesville. The Batesville Area Arts Council and Batesville Main Street continue this public arts mission with the mural currently underway by Chaz Kaiser and Andrea Grimsley for the Clocktower site on the Hillrom Training Building on Main Street.
The HeART and Sole of Downtown Batesville was funded by private individuals, private foundations, BAAC and the City of Batesville, and a grant awarded by the NEA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.