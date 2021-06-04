June 17 @ 10 a.m. – Join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library as we construct a Waterbottle Rocket. This program is for grades 3rd - 8th. Register at ebatesville.com/events for the in-person program or the Take & Make.
June 17 @ 6:30 p.m. – The Ukulele Club will meet at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This group meets the 1st & 3rd Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
June 18 @ 10 a.m. – Tales to Trails at Brum Woods hosted by the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join us for an Obstacle Course. This Adventure Trails program is perfect for grades 3rd - 8th. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
June 21 @ 6 p.m. – Needlecrafting Circle hosted by the Batesville Memorial Public Library. You can bring any type project with you to work on and also get help with projects from our other knitting programs. No Need to Register!
June 22 @ 11 & 1 p.m. – Join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for Kentucky Shakespeare “Fairy Tales From Around the World” - an interactive children's program. This fun program is for Pre-K - 2nd grade and will be offered on June 22 @ 11 a.m. and repeated at 1 p.m. Register at ebatesville.com/events for your choice of time.
June 22 @ 6 p.m. – Fresh Flower Arranging with Cari Beggs at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. We will use floral foam to create a fresh flower arrangement. There is a $5 per person fee for this program. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
June 23 @ 2 p.m. – Remember When . . . Storytime at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Come reminisce with us in this storytime for adults.
June 23 @ 2 p.m. – Adult Painting Class – Celebrate Umbrellas hosted by the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join us as Debi Black leads a fun painting class for adults. This FREE program will be held on Wednesday, June 23 @ 2 p.m. Space is limited so register at ebatesville.com/events to reserve your spot for this FREE program.
June 23 @ 10 a.m. to Noon – Paint a Pet - Join us for Pet Portrait Painting at the Batesville Memorial Public Library with local artist Debi Black. This program is for grades 3rd - 8th and will be a two part event with the second part held on June 30. Register for this FREE art program at ebatesville.com/events.
June 25 @ 10 a.m. – Tales to Trails at Brum Woods hosted by the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join us for Geocaching. This Adventure Trails program is perfect for grades 3rd – 8th. Participants will need the Geocaching phone app for this activity. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
June 29 @ 11 a.m. – Meet the Author, Conor Geary, at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Mr. Geary will give a book reading and explain how he created his book Dorothy’s Tea Cup. He will also have books for sale. In addition, there will also be a craft and snacks. Register now at ebatesville.com/events for this chance to meet the author!
June 29 @ 1 p.m. – Needlecrafting Circle hosted by the Batesville Memorial Public Library. You can bring any type project with you to work on and also get help with projects from our other knitting programs. No Need to Register!
June 30 @ 10 a.m. – Paint a Pet Part 2 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This is a continuation of our June 23rd program.
June 30 @ 2 p.m. – Make It Monday at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Come paint a bird house in this program led by Debi Black for grades Pre-K – 2nd. It was originally scheduled for Monday, but will now take place on Wednesday. Register now at ebatesville.com/events.
