Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. – Knit Together. Are you interested in knitting or learning how to knit? Bring your current project to work on or bring your own yarn and needles for help getting started.
Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. – The Born Actors Drama Club will meet to learn different aspects of drama under the leadership of Hannah Giesting. This program is for kiddos of all ages. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Aug. 19 at 4 p.m. – Make Homemade Dog Treats for grades 3rd to 8th. You will use pumpkin and peanut butter to make delicious dog treats for your furry friend. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m. – The Batesville Memorial Public Library Ukulele Club meets the first and third Thursday of each month.
Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. – Knit Together. Are you interested in knitting or learning how to knit? Bring your current project to work on or bring your own yarn and needles for help getting started.
Aug. 30 at 1 or 4 p.m. – Our Make It Monday project for August is a glow in the dark Star Jar. This fun program is for grades Pre-K to 2nd. Register at ebatesville.com/events for your choice of time.
Aug. 31 at 1 p.m. – Knit Together. Are you interested in knitting or learning how to knit? Bring your current project to work on or bring your own yarn and needles for help getting started.
