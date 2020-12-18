BATESVILLE – Batesville recently received $860,696 in state matching grants for road and bridge improvements, according to State Rep. Cindy Ziemke (R-Batesville).
Over 240 Indiana cities, towns and counties received a combined total of more than $101 million through the Community Crossings Matching Grant (CCMG) program, which was created through a 2016 law supported by Ziemke. Grants are made available through the Indiana Department of Transportation.
“These funds are sparking improvements to Batesville’s roads and bridges at unmatched levels,” Ziemke said. “As a small-business owner, these grants help Indiana become a better place to grow a company and create more jobs for Hoosiers by improving our quality of life.”
Ziemke said this funding can be used for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements, guardrail replacements and signage. Smaller municipalities must provide a 25 percent match in local funds, while large communities must provide a 50 percent match.
In total, Ziemke said more than $830 million has been distributed for local road projects through the Community Crossings program. State law requires annually that 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer.
More information about the program and recipients can be found online at in.gov/indot/communitycrossings.
