BATESVILLE - Evalena Kuntz, of Batesville, was honored with a 2020 Golden Hoosier Award along with 23 other senior citizens by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Family and Social Service Administrations Division of Aging.
"So many of our senior citizens are exceptional role models in their communities and these 24 Hoosiers have made long-term commitments to volunteering in their neighborhoods, towns and cities," Crouch said in a press release. "These unsung leaders make positive impacts on the lives of others and improve the overall wellbeing of our state. Thank you for all your service and answering the call to give back."
The award, which began in 2008, honors Hoosier seniors for their years of service and commitment to Indiana, according to Crouch.
The 2020 Golden Hoosier Award ceremony was held virtually this past Wednesday (September 23).
Additional Golden Hoosier Award recipients include:
David Andrews - Schererville;
Cheryl Ashe - South Bend;
Frieda Bolin - Winslow;
Dorothy Carswell - Bourbon;
John Cotter - Linton;
Morton Dale - Leavenworth;
Margrit Figg - Martinsville;
Helen Mundy Hudson - Crawfordsville;
Betty Huelsman - Oden;
Jack Kahn - Bloomington;
Roger Kelley - Ellettsville;
Patricia Kinnett - New Castle;
Terry and Alicia Mardis - Danville;
Michael McCutcheon - Valparaiso;
Tim Meyer - Warsaw;
Shirley Stallworth Moorehead - Gary;
Danny Nelson - Brownsburg;
Linda Ozier - Warsaw;
Cynthia Streich - South Bend;
Irvin Stumler - New Albany;
Keith Swanson - Hanna;
Joe Swope - Columbus; and
Robert Wulliman - Winona
For more information, contact GoldenHoosiers@fssa.IN.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.