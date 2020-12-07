BATESVILLE - The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce has collected more than $55,000 in holiday passports during its 2nd Annual Holiday Passport and Guessing Game event.
“It’s amazing and overwhelming that so many local community members have stepped up and are spending money locally, shopping small and eating locally,” Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tricia Miller said.
Holiday passports are due at the chamber office or mailbox by midnight Thursday, Dec. 17.
“We raised about $50,000 total in 2019. We’ve already surpassed that this year,” Miller said. “That number was actually from last Friday. We basically had almost two full weeks left from the last date that we counted them.”
Miller is encouraging everyone to turn in their passports as soon as they’ve completed them to have a chance at weekly prize drawings.
Every time someone turns in a passport, they are given a chance to guess how many packs of gum are in a jar in the chamber office. However, you don’t have to participate in the holiday passport event to take a guess.
Residents have been supporting the guessing game side of the event as well as shopping local. More than 500 individuals have taken a guess at the amount of gum packs in the jar.
Double stamp days and weekly drawings
During the holiday passport event each time shoppers spend $10, they get one stamp on their passport. The chamber is giving out two stamps for each $10 participants spend this Thursday, Friday and Saturday (December 10-12).
The chamber will also be having two more weekly prize drawings, so it is important to turn in holiday passports early if possible.
Miller is thankful to the local community for supporting local businesses and the chamber.
