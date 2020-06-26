BATESVILLE - For the past three years the City of Batesville, the Batesville Chamber of Commerce and Batesville Main Street have asked local residents to decorate their homes and businesses in patriotic fashion prior to July 4.
Residents are asked to do so again this year.
“When I was growing up I remember all the businesses and homeowners used to decorate for the holidays,” Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice said. “While this has been a difficult year for many of us with the pandemic and current events, we still have a lot to be thankful and cheerful for in Batesville.”
Decorations may remain on buildings throughout the summer months.
“Along with the unique military banner program that recognizes more than 100 local veterans, and with all the storefronts decorated in a patriotic theme, downtown Batesville is a small example of what makes America and American life so special,” Batesville Community Development Director Steven Harmeyer said.
