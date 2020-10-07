BATESVILLE – Batesville residents have decorated their homes and businesses with pink paint and decorations to raise awareness for breast cancer during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness month.
Margaret Mary Health (MMH) has asked residents to decorate in pink as part of its "Paint the Town Pink" event. According to MMH's website, one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.
All women should get a baseline mammogram when they turn 40, unless recommended by a physician. After age 40, mammograms should be conducted annually.
Schedule a mammogram at MMH by visiting https://www.mmhealth.org/mammo/. For more information about the "Paint the Town Pink" event contact MMH at 812-933-5257.
