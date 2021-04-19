Saturday, April 24
Batesville Christian Church – A Lifeway Women’s Conference will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 24 at Batesville Christian Church (1294 Columbus Avenue in Batesville). The conference will feature Lisa Harper, Jackie Hill Perry, Ruth Chou Simons, Kristi McLelland, Jamie Ivey, Angie Smith, Austin Stone Worship and Point of Grace. For tickets visit, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lifeway-womens-conference-tickets-145299880855.
From the Franklin County Commissioners – In order to install LED low-water crossing signs at all low-water crossings in Franklin County, it is estimated to cost $110,000 in addition to annual maintenance costs. The Commissioners’ goal is, as funding becomes available, to eliminate one low-crossing location per year and install a bridge in its place.
COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic – A COVID-19 vaccination clinic began the week of Monday, Jan. 11 at the Franklin County Health Department for those age 40+ or first responders and healthcare workers. Pre-registration is required online by visiting ourshot.in.gov. The Franklin County Health Department reports that they vaccinate anywhere from 40 to 60 people per day at the government center.
Oldenburg Franciscan Center – A Day of Quiet Renewal has been cancelled until further notice.
Saturday, March 27
Oldenburg Franciscan Center – Way of the Cross. Date: Saturday, March 27, 2021. Time: 9:30 -11:30 a.m. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Led by: S. Sister Noella, Director of Justice & Peace Office. Cost: $15 per session/ $55 for all. The Way of the Cross, also known as the Stations of the Cross, is a beautiful meditation to honor the passion of Christ. Join us as Sister Noella helps us to make a spiritual pilgrimage of prayer, by meditating on Christ’s sufferings and death. The object of the meditations is to become one with Christ in our world today. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Sunday, March 28
Oldenburg Franciscan Center – Coffee Talks “Mystics & Prayer”: Wendell Berry. Date: Sunday, March 28, 2021. Time: 10:45 a.m. – Noon. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Presented by: Dick Towner, Pastor. Poet, novelist, and environmentalist Wendell Berry (1934-) lives in Port Royal, Kentucky where he has maintained a farm for over 40 years. He holds deep reverence for the land. He is the author of over 50 books of poetry, fiction, and essays which celebrate the holiness of life and everyday miracles often taken for granted. Come and pray with Wendell Berry. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
