Through September, 2020 – Batesville Farmers Market - The Batesville Farmers Market is open from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through September 30.
Saturday, September 19 through Sunday, October 18 - Vogt Farm Pumpkin Festival – The Vogt Farm Pumpkin Festival will take place from Saturday, Sept. 19 through Sunday, Oct. 18 at 12115 N. State Road 129, Batesville. There will be a pumpkin patch, mums, gourds, homemade food, kids games and a petting zoo.
Tuesday, September 22 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Join us at 11 a.m. for Storytime at the Batesville Memorial Public Library featuring stories, music and dance. This program will be held in the Reading Garden under the tent. Please bring your own chairs or blanket for seating. Register at ebatesville.com/events
Wednesday, September 23 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Join us for our Remember When… Storytime to listen to or tell a true story from a life experience! This program is sponsored by the Batesville Memorial Public Library and led by Jerry Bennett & Larry Hagen. This program takes place the 4th Wednesday of each month. The September program will be at Liberty Park.
Thursday, September 24 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - The Batesville Memorial Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24 at the library. For information call 812-934-4706.
Thursday, September 24 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Digital Device Drop-In from 2 – 4 p.m. at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Do you need help with your computer, tablet or smartphone? Would you like to borrow eBooks from the library, but aren’t sure how? Drop In on the fourth Thursday of each month and talk to Cassie.
Thursday, September 24 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - DIY Water Bead Stress Ball. This Batesville Memorial Public Library program will be held at 4 p.m. for grades 3rd – 8th. Unwind and make a Water Bead Stress Ball. This program will be held outside under the tent, weather permitting. There will also be a Make & Take for those who prefer to do the craft at home. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Saturday, September 26 – Batesville Kiwanis and Mayor’s Youth Council - The Batesville Kiwanis, in partnership with the Mayor’s Youth Council, will host a Community Clean Up Day from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26. Garbage bags, gloves and masks will be provided. More information will be forthcoming.
Monday, September 28 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Make It Monday featuring Paper Clip Buddy Bookmarks for grades Pre-K – 2nd at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This program will be held outside in the tent at 1 p.m. and repeated at 4 p.m. Register for this program at ebatesville.com/events
Monday, September 28 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Mother Goose on the Loose at 10 a.m. Join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for reading, music and dance. Will be held in the Reading Garden. Register for this program at ebatesville.com/events. Please bring your own chairs or blanket for seating.
Tuesday, September 29 – Margaret Mary Health - Margaret Mary Health, in conjunction with Hoxworth Blood Center, is hosting a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29 in a donor bus outside the hospital. All donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh a minimum of 110 pounds. A photo ID is required the day of donation, and donors are strongly encouraged to eat a good meal and drink plenty of water or juice before donating. Appointments are strongly encouraged to comply with social distancing guidelines. Masks are also required. To schedule your appointment, call (800)830-1091 or visit www.hoxworth.org/groups/margaretmary.
Tuesday, September 29 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Join us at 11 a.m. for Storytime at the Batesville Memorial Public Library featuring stories, music and dance. This program will be held in the Reading Garden under the tent. Please bring your own chairs or blanket for seating. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Wednesday, September 30 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Needlecraft Club at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join us from 6 – 8 p.m. for a needle crafting circle! You can bring any type of project with you to work on, whether it is knitting, crochet, needlepoint, cross stitch, or something else! Please register at ebatesville.com/events to allow for socially distanced seating.
Wednesday, September 30 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Discover the ancient art of acorn processing at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This process turns a common tree nut into the valuable calorie dense food once relied on by numerous prehistoric peoples. Participants will learn how to harvest, process, and consume the abundant gift of the acorn. This program is designed for grades 3rd – 8th and will be held at 11 a.m. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Through October, 2020 – COVID-19 Testing - The state health department’s COVID-19 testing site at the Ripley County Fairgrounds in Osgood will be open through August. Testing is provided through OptumServe from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. An appointment can be set up online at lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1116. Walk-ins are also welcome and testing is free.
Through October, 2020 – Margaret Mary Health - Margaret Mary Health will implement its “Paint the Town Pink” program through October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Decorate your homes and businesses with pink streamers, balloons and window paint to show your support. For more information contact Meg at 812-933-5257.
Thursday, October 1 – The Sherman - The Sherman, in partnership with Carol Siebert, will host a Community Night from 5 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1. Proceeds raised from food and beverage sales on this night will be donated to the ALS Association (Indiana Chapter).The Sherman will donate 25 percent of all food and beverage sales from the Bier Hall and 10 percent of all food and beverage sales from the 1852 Restaurant, Black Forest Bar and curbside pickup orders to the association. Music will be provided by Sandy Pickett. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control. ALS is often called Lou Gehrig’s disease.
Thursday, October 1 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - The library will host an adult felting class and make a snowy owl. This program will be held at 1 p.m. in the Annex of the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Saturday, October 3 – Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Women’s Day: Women of Wisdom will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 3. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Keynote: S. Olga Wittekind, PhD (Retreat Director & Spiritual Director). Cost: $40. We will look at the archetypal images of wisdom and the spirituality of God’s Wisdom. Breakout: Sister Claire Whalen, Certified Tai Chi Instructor. Wisdom of the Body: T’ai Chi Chih and Your Health Claire Whalen, OSF, is a certified T’ai Chi Chih© Instructor since 1993. This session will introduce a few movements with participant practice designed to maintain balance and harmony in the midst of daily life. Breakout: B-everly Wilson, Artist & Educator Wisdom & Creativity. Beverly will lead us in an art exercise to tap into the creative wisdom that flows through us. Please visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Saturday, October 3 – Batesville Main Street - Batesville Main Street will host Pumpkin Carving and a Paint Your Pumpkin event from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Farmers Market in the Batesville Town Square.
Sunday, October 4 – Holy Family Church (Oldenburg) - The Holy Family Church Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 4 at the Holy Family Church (3027 Pearl St, Oldenburg). Drive thru fried chicken dinners are available with livers, gizzards, noodles, gravy and slaw. A variety of raffles will also be available.
Monday, October 5 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Mother Goose on the Loose at 10 a.m. for children under the age of three. This program features reading, music and dance. It will be held in the Batesville Memorial Public Library Reading Garden. Please bring your own chairs or blanket for seating. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Monday, October 5 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Kid’s Genealogy at 2 p.m. for grades 3rd – 8th. Discover your family ancestors and more at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This would be a great program for home school students. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Tuesday, October 6 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Join us at 11 a.m. for Storytime featuring stories, music, and dance for ages three and up. This program will be held in the Batesville Memorial Public Library Reading Garden. Please bring your own chairs or blanket for seating. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Tuesday, October 6 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Knitting 101 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Do you want to learn how to knit but aren’t sure where to start? Join us at 1 p.m. for an introductory knitting class to learn the basics of knitting construction, stitches, and finishing techniques. No knitting experience required! For a supply list and to register, visit ebatesville.com/events.
Thursday, October 8 – Southeastern Indiana YMCA - The Southeastern Indiana YMCA will be hosting a Senior Health & Financial Fair from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, October 8. We invite ALL area Senior Adults to join us to get sound healthcare and financial advice, and to find out what else the Y has to offer! Light snacks will be provided by St. Andrews Health Campus. Enjoy a Senior Adult Group Exercise Class while you’re here. Vendors available: HealthMarkets, Lisa L.Q. Dorrel, J.D. Lawyer, LLC, Sentinel Wealth Strategies, SHIP, Southeastern Indiana Insurance. Class Schedule: SilverSneakers® Circuit: 10:00 am, Senior Splash: 11:00 am, Body Pump: 11:30 am, Parkinson’s Boot Camp: 1:00 pm. FREE to ALL. The Southeastern Indiana YMCA is located at 30 State Road 129 S, Batesville, IN 47006, 812-934-6006, www.siymca.org.
Thursday, October 8 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Ghoulish Science Fun at 4 p.m. Have a howling good time with science. Join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library and make Minecraft Creepers explode, ghosts rise and worms dance. There is also a Take & Make if you prefer to do the project at home. Register for your choice of in-person or Take & Make at ebatesville.com/events.
Thursday, October 8 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Thursday Crafternoon at the Batesville Memorial Public Library at 1p.m. Featuring a craft for adults. This session we will make a fall topiary from tomato cages, fall garland, and twinkle lights. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Saturday, October 10 – Ripley County Community Foundation - The Ripley County Community Foundation (RCCF) will host its Youth Outreach event Chalktoberfest from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 10 at the Village Square in Batesville.
Tuesday, October 13 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Knitting 101 at 1 p.m. Do you want to learn how to knit but aren’t sure where to start? Join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for an introductory knitting class. No knitting experience required! For a supply list and to register, visit ebatesville.com/events.
Tuesday, October 13 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Halloween: A Haunted History presented by Dustin Pari at 6:30 p.m. Dustin has over 25 years’ experience researching the unknown and was an investigator on SyFy’s Ghost Hunters and Ghost Hunters International. This program will be held online via ZOOM. You can view the program in a socially distanced setting at the Batesville Memorial Public Library or from your home computer. Register for your choice at ebatesville.com/events.
Wednesday, October 14 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Fabulous Fossils 1 p.m. at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join us for an hour of fun with fossils. Make a salt dough dino footprint, dig for a dinosaur, and learn some cool facts about earth’s early animal life. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Thursday, October 15 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Glow in the Dark Slime at 4 p.m. Join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library and make spooky slime. There is also a Take & Make kit if you prefer to do the project at home. Register for your choice at ebatesville.com/events.
Saturday, October 17 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Bob Ross Painting Class 10:30 a.m. Join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for this oil painting class led by a trained Bob Ross instructor. There is a $25 fee for the workshop. For more info or to register, visit ebatesville.com/events. Be sure to use the provided coupon code during registration.
Saturday, October 24 – Weberding Webfest - Decorate pumpkins from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 24 at Weberding Carving Shop in Batesville.
Thursday, November 26 – St. Joseph American Legion, Post 464 (St. Leon) - On Thanksgiving Day, we give thanks to God for all that we have; we also spend time thinking about and praying for those who have less. Everybody wants to help those in need on Thanksgiving Day; here is a way to do just that. Over the past 6 years, the Gobble Wobble 5K has raised & donated over $190,000 to the North Dearborn, Sunman and East Central HS Food Pantries with help from our sponsors and participants. Join us this year on Thanksgiving Day, for our 7th anniversary of the largest 5K in Dearborn County, IN, as we push that number over $200,000! #GW5K. This year we have also added a virtual race and a donation only option. Register online today! https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/StLeon/THEGOBBLEWOBBLE5K For more information, visit our website at http://gobblewobble5k.webs.com/
Water supply project on pace, on budget - Progress continues on the long-term water supply solution for the City of Batesville as the project remains on time and on budget. Construction crews have completed nearly eight miles of the 16-mile pipeline from city-owned property near Metamora that will connect to a new water treatment plant in Batesville. The project is expected to be complete in 2021.
Franklin County Early Voting – General Election - Locations and Times: Franklin Co. Courthouse, Brookville (Conference Room 105), 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. the following dates: (Unless otherwise specified) October 6 – 9, October 13 – 16, October 19 – 23, October 26 – 30 and 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 8:30 a.m. – noon, Monday, Nov. 2.
