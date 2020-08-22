Saturday, August 22 – Coalition for a Drug-Free Batesville - The Coalition for a Drug-Free Batesville will host its End of Summer Splash from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22 at Batesville Memorial Pool (weather permitting). Admission is free. Concessions will be available for purchase. Indiana’s Phase 4.5 Back on Track Guidelines will be followed.
Monday, August 24 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Make It Monday at the Batesville Memorial Public Library at 10 a.m. and repeated at 4 p.m. This program is for grades Pre-K – 2nd. Participants will make GOBBIES on a keychain. There is a fee of $4 for this program to cover supplies. Register for this program at ebatesville.com/events.
Tuesday, August 25 – Batesville City Council - A public meeting for the 2021 Non-Utility Budget will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug 25 in the Batesville Memorial Building (132 S. Main Street. Council Chambers, 2nd Floor).
Wednesday, August 26 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Remember When Storytime sponsored by the Batesville Memorial Public Library at 2 p.m. This event will be held at Liberty Park. Join the fun and reminisce about days gone by.
Thursday, August 27 – Southeastern Indiana YMCA - The Southeastern Indiana YMCA will be hosting a Blood Drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 27. The Versiti Blood Center of Indiana Mobile Unit will be in the Y parking lot. The Southeastern Indiana YMCA is located at 30 State Road 129 South, Batesville, IN 47006. Please sign up by following this link: https://donate.indiana.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/143623
Thursday, August 27 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - The Simple Circuit program is for grades 3rd – 8th at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. We will also have a Take – N – Make for those who would like to do this project at home. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Thursday August 27 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - The Batesville Memorial Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 27 at the library.
Fore more information call 812-934-4706.
August Update – Batesville Memorial Public Library - The Batesville Memorial Public Library will be open extended hours beginning August 3, 2020 to better serve the community. The new hours are: Monday – Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Curbside pickup of Holds is still available on request. For more information visit ebatesville.com or phone the library at 812-934-4706.
Through September, 2020 – COVID-19 Testing - The state health department’s COVID-19 testing site at the Ripley County Fairgrounds in Osgood will be open through August. Testing is provided through OptumServe from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. An appointment can be set up online at lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1116. Walk-ins are also welcome and testing is free.
Tuesday, September 1 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Storytime at 11 a.m. in the Batesville Memorial Public Library Reading Garden featuring stories, music and dance. Please bring your own chair or blanket for seating. Space is limited. Register for storytime at ebatesville.com/events
Wednesday, September 2 – Oldenburg Franciscan Center - A Contemplative Prayer will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday September 2 at Sisters of St. Francis. Prayer will be led by S. Olga Wittekind, OSF (Psychologist & Spiritual Director). Cost: Freewill Donation
Guided by contemplatives like Keating and Rohr, we practice contemplative prayer. We share God’s movement in our lives, and reflect on our experiences through this process. All are welcome! Please email center@oldenburgosf.com to register.
Wednesday, September 2 – Coalition for a Drug Free Batesville - The Coalition, Margaret Mary Health and the Batesville Police Department will partner to host a Drug-Take-Back event on Wednesday, September 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Memorial Building (132 S. Main Street). Enter off of Catherine Street across from the Batesville Fire Department. Exit onto George Street near Ison’s Family Pizza. Simply drive through and drop your expired or unused medication in a collection box without ever leaving your vehicle. All staff will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Please stay home if you’re sick.
Friday, September 4 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Make a Cactus Pincushion at 10 a.m. the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This program is designed for homeschool teens. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Sunday, September 6 – Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Coffee Talks “Exploring Spirituality Today”: Carmelite Spirituality will be held from 10:45 a.m. to noon on Sunday, September 6. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Presented by: S. Jean Alice McGoff, OCD (Prioress of the Carmelite Community in Oldenburg). Carmelite Spirituality began in the 13th Century in Northern Israel. They lived their lives in solitude, silence and prayer. They found union with God in prayer, work and solitude. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com to register.
Tuesday, September 8 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Storytime at 11 a.m. in the Batesville Memorial Public Library Reading Garden featuring stories, music and dance. Please bring your own chair or blanket for seating. Space is limited. Register for storytime at ebatesville.com/events.
Tuesday, September 8 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Beginning Knitting at 1 p.m. at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Do you want to learn how to knit but aren’t sure where to start? Join us for an introductory knitting class. For more information, to view the supply list and to register, visit ebatesville.com/events
Wednesday, September 9 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Nature Walk at Batesville’s Brum Woods. Program times are 11 a.m. for Pre-K – 2nd grades and 1 p.m. for grades 3rd – 8th. To register for this program sponsored by the Batesville Memorial Public Library, visit ebatesville.com/events.
Thursday, September 10 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Thursday Crafternoon 1 p.m. at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This craft is for adults. Participants will make a wall hanging with hoops, jean pockets and flowers. Register at ebatesville.com/events
Thursday September 10 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Tie Dye at 4 p.m. at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for grades 3rd – 8th. Explore the world of Tie Dye! Join us in tie dyeing a T-shirt as we experiment with different techniques. The library will provide one T-shirt and you may also bring one other item from home to Tie Dye. We will also offer a Take & Make for this program. Supplies will be included in the Take & Make, but you must provide your own shirt or item to tie dye. Register for this fun program at ebatesville.com/events
Thursday, September 10 – Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce - The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its 21st Annual Golf Outing on Thursday, Sept 10 at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club. Register before August 27 by calling 812-934-3130 or email the chamber.
Saturday, September 12 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the new Batesville Memorial Public Library Reading Garden at 9:30 a.m. Join us as we celebrate the official opening of our new Reading Garden.
Saturday, September 12- Batesville Kiwanis - The Batesville Kiwanis will hold its 14th Annual Golf Classic on Saturday, Sept. 12 at North Branch Golf Course. To register contact 812-212-8165.
Through September 30 – Batesville Farmers Market - The Batesville Farmers Market is open from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through September 30.
Sunday, October 4 – Holy Family Church (Oldenburg) - The Holy Family Church Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 4 at the Holy Family Church (3027 Pearl St, Oldenburg). Drive thru fried chicken dinners are available with livers, gizzards, noodles, gravy and slaw. A variety of raffles will also be available.
Water supply project on pace, on budget - Progress continues on the long-term water supply solution for the City of Batesville as the project remains on time and on budget. Construction crews have completed nearly eight miles of the 16-mile pipeline from city-owned property near Metamora that will connect to a new water treatment plant in Batesville. The project is expected to be complete in 2021.
Batesville has 76% response rate for Census - The census is mandatory to fill out every ten years as the nation updates demographics and the information is used to distribute public funds to cities. Batesville residents have a 76 percent self-response rate for the 2020 census which is higher than the state average of 67 percent. You can fill out the census online, by phone or by mail. Visit my2020census.gov to begin.
Franklin County Briefs
Franklin County Early Voting – General Election - Locations and Times: Franklin Co. Courthouse, Brookville (Conference Room 105), 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. the following dates: (Unless otherwise specified) October 6 – 9, October 13 – 16, October 19 – 23, October 26 – 30 and 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 8:30 a.m. – noon, Monday, Nov. 2
