Through September, 2020 – COVID-19 Testing - The state health department’s COVID-19 testing site at the Ripley County Fairgrounds in Osgood will be open through August. Testing is provided through OptumServe from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. An appointment can be set up online at lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1116. Walk-ins are also welcome and testing is free.
Through September, 2020 – Batesville Farmers Market - The Batesville Farmers Market is open from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through September 30.
Sunday, September 6 – Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Coffee Talks “Exploring Spirituality Today”: Carmelite Spirituality will be held from 10:45 a.m. to noon on Sunday, September 6. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Presented by: S. Jean Alice McGoff, OCD (Prioress of the Carmelite Community in Oldenburg). Carmelite Spirituality began in the 13th Century in Northern Israel. They lived their lives in solitude, silence and prayer. They found union with God in prayer, work and solitude. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com to register.
Tuesday, September 8 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Storytime at 11 a.m. in the Batesville Memorial Public Library Reading Garden featuring stories, music and dance. Please bring your own chair or blanket for seating. Space is limited. Register for storytime at ebatesville.com/events.
Tuesday, September 8 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Beginning Knitting at 1 p.m. at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Do you want to learn how to knit but aren’t sure where to start? Join us for an introductory knitting class. For more information, to view the supply list and to register, visit ebatesville.com/events
Wednesday, September 9 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Nature Walk at Batesville’s Brum Woods. Program times are 11 a.m. for Pre-K – 2nd grades and 1 p.m. for grades 3rd – 8th. To register for this program sponsored by the Batesville Memorial Public Library, visit ebatesville.com/events.
Thursday, September 10 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Thursday Crafternoon 1 p.m. at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This craft is for adults.
Participants will make a wall hanging with hoops, jean pockets and flowers. Register at ebatesville.com/events
Thursday September 10 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Tie Dye at 4 p.m. at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for grades 3rd – 8th. Explore the world of Tie Dye! Join us in tie dyeing a T-shirt as we experiment with different techniques. The library will provide one T-shirt and you may also bring one other item from home to Tie Dye. We will also offer a Take & Make for this program. Supplies will be included in the Take & Make, but you must provide your own shirt or item to tie dye. Register for this fun program at ebatesville.com/events
Thursday, September 10 – Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce - The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its 21st Annual Golf Outing on Thursday, Sept 10 at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club. Register before August 27 by calling 812-934-3130 or email the chamber.
Saturday, September 12 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the new Batesville Memorial Public Library Reading Garden at 9:30 a.m. Join us as we celebrate the official opening of our new Reading Garden.
Saturday, September 12 – Batesville Kiwanis - The Batesville Kiwanis will hold its 14th Annual Golf Classic on Saturday, Sept. 12 at North Branch Golf Course. To register contact 812-212-8165.
Monday, September 14 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Mother Goose on the Loose at 10 a.m. for Pre-K – 2nd grade. Join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for reading, music and dance. Will be held in the Reading Garden under the tent. Register for this program at ebatesville.com/events. Please bring your own chairs or blanket for seating.
Monday, September 14 – BatesvilleMemorial Public Library - Little Sprouts for Pre-K – 2nd grade at 1 p.m. and repeated at 4 p.m. This program will teach children about saving and drying seeds. Participants will also make a craft and enjoy a snack. Register for this event at ebatesville.com/events. The program will be held under the tent at the Batesville Memorial Public Library.
Tuesday, September 15 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Batesville Memorial Public Library Storytime at 11 a.m. featuring stories, music and dance. Register for this program at ebatesville.com/events. Storytime will be held in the Reading Garden under the tent. Please bring your own chairs or blanket for seating.
Thursday, September 17 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Model Magic Clay Bookmarks at 4 p.m. at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join us as we make clay bookmarks for grades 3rd – 8th.
This program will be held under the tent, weather permitting. There will also be a Take & Make for those who would like to do the project at home. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Friday, September 18 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Cactus Embroidery Project for homeschool teens at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This program will use basic embroidery stitches to make a picture of an embroidered cactus. Program time is 10 a.m. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Saturday, September 19 – Girl Scouts of Ripley County - The Girl Scout Kick-Off-Event will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19 at the Girl Scout House in Batesville (1089 S. Park Avenue). This free event is hosted by the Service Unit to start the season.
There will be games, refreshments, crafts and a movie. To receive information on your child joining the troop or how you can become a troop leader contact Membership Manager Melanie Maxwell at 317-924-6890
Monday, September 21 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Knitting 101: Knitting for Beginners – Do you want to learn how to knit but aren’t sure where to start? Join us for an introductory knitting class at the Batesville Memorial Public Library from 6 – 8 p.m. For more information or to register, visit ebatesville.com/events.
Monday, September 21 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Mother Goose on the Loose at 10 a.m. Join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for reading, music and dance. Will be held in the Reading Garden. Register for this program at ebatesville.com/events. Please bring your own chairs or blanket for seating.
Tuesday, September 22 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Join us at 11 a.m. for Storytime at the Batesville Memorial Public Library featuring stories, music and dance. This program will be held in the Reading Garden under the tent. Please bring your own chairs or blanket for seating. Register at ebatesville.com/events
Wednesday, September 23 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Join us for our Remember When… Storytime to listen to or tell a true story from a life experience! This program is sponsored by the Batesville Memorial Public Library and led by Jerry Bennett & Larry Hagen. This program takes place the 4th Wednesday of each month. The September program will be at Liberty Park.
Thursday, September 24 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Digital Device Drop-In from 2 – 4 p.m. at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Do you need help with your computer, tablet or smartphone? Would you like to borrow eBooks from the library, but aren’t sure how? Drop In on the fourth Thursday of each month and talk to Cassie.
Thursday, September 24 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - DIY Water Bead Stress Ball. This Batesville Memorial Public Library program will be held at 4 p.m. for grades 3rd – 8th. Unwind and make a Water Bead Stress Ball. This program will be held outside under the tent, weather permitting. There will also be a Make & Take for those who prefer to do the craft at home. Register at ebatesville.com/events
Monday, September 28 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Make It Monday featuring Paper Clip Buddy Bookmarks for grades Pre-K – 2nd at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This program will be held outside in the tent at 1 p.m. and repeated at 4 p.m. Register for this program at ebatesville.com/events
Monday, September 28 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Mother Goose on the Loose at 10 a.m. Join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for reading, music and dance. Will be held in the Reading Garden. Register for this program at ebatesville.com/events. Please bring your own chairs or blanket for seating.
Tuesday, September 29 – Margaret Mary Health - Margaret Mary Health, in conjunction with Hoxworth Blood Center, is hosting a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29 in a donor bus outside the hospital. All donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh a minimum of 110 pounds. A photo ID is required the day of donation, and donors are strongly encouraged to eat a good meal and drink plenty of water or juice before donating. Appointments are strongly encouraged to comply with social distancing guidelines. Masks are also required. To schedule your appointment, call (800)830-1091 or visit www.hoxworth.org/groups/margaretmary.
Tuesday, September 29 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Join us at 11 a.m. for Storytime at the Batesville Memorial Public Library featuring stories, music and dance. This program will be held in the Reading Garden under the tent. Please bring your own chairs or blanket for seating. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Wednesday, September 30 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Needlecraft Club at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join us from 6 – 8 p.m. for a needle crafting circle! You can bring any type of project with you to work on, whether it is knitting, crochet, needlepoint, cross stitch, or something else! Please register at ebatesville.com/events to allow for socially distanced seating.
Wednesday, September 30 – Batesville Memorial Public Library – Discover the ancient art of acorn processing at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This process turns a common tree nut into the valuable calorie dense food once relied on by numerous prehistoric peoples. Participants will learn how to harvest, process, and consume the abundant gift of the acorn. This program is designed for grades 3rd – 8th and will be held at 11 a.m. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Saturday, October 3 – Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Women’s Day: Women of Wisdom will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 3. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Keynote: S. Olga Wittekind, PhD (Retreat Director & Spiritual Director). Cost: $40. We will look at the archetypal images of wisdom and the spirituality of God’s Wisdom. Breakout: Sister Claire Whalen, Certified Tai Chi Instructor. Wisdom of the Body: T’ai Chi Chih and Your Health Claire Whalen, OSF, is a certified T’ai Chi Chih© Instructor since 1993. This session will introduce a few movements with participant practice designed to maintain balance and harmony in the midst of daily life. Breakout: Beverly Wilson, Artist & Educator Wisdom & Creativity. Beverly will lead us in an art exercise to tap into the creative wisdom that flows through us. Please visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Sunday, October 4 – Holy Family Church (Oldenburg) - The Holy Family Church Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 4 at the Holy Family Church (3027 Pearl St, Oldenburg). Drive thru fried chicken dinners are available with livers, gizzards, noodles, gravy and slaw. A variety of raffles will also be available.
Water supply project on pace, on budget - Progress continues on the long-term water supply solution for the City of Batesville as the project remains on time and on budget. Construction crews have completed nearly eight miles of the 16-mile pipeline from city-owned property near Metamora that will connect to a new water treatment plant in Batesville. The project is expected to be complete in 2021.
Franklin County Briefs
Franklin County Early Voting – General Election - Locations and Times: Franklin Co. Courthouse, Brookville (Conference Room 105), 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. the following dates: (Unless otherwise specified) October 6 – 9, October 13 – 16, October 19 – 23, October 26 – 30 and 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 8:30 a.m. – noon, Monday, Nov. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.