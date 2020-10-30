Batesville/Ripley County briefs
Through October, 2020 – COVID-19 Testing - The state health department’s COVID-19 testing site at the Ripley County Fairgrounds in Osgood will be open through August. Testing is provided through OptumServe from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. An appointment can be set up online at lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1116. Walk-ins are also welcome and testing is free.
Through October, 2020 – Margaret Mary Health - Margaret Mary Health will implement its “Paint the Town Pink” program through October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Decorate your homes and businesses with pink streamers, balloons and window paint to show your support. For more information contact Meg at 812-933-5257.
October 6 through November 2, 2020 – Ripley County Early Voting - Ripley County Clerk Ginger J. Bradford announced that in-person absentee voting begins Tuesday, October 6 in the Election Room in the Ripley County Courthouse Annex. Office hours are 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday thru Friday until the election. Also, the election room will be open Saturday, October 24 and Saturday, October 31 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. The final opportunity to vote early is Monday, November 2 from 8 a.m. until noon. The office will be closed on Monday, October 12 due to the Columbus Day Holiday. Voters must present a valid government issued picture I.D. with an expiration date, such as a driver’s license.
Through Saturday, December 19 – Coalition for a Drug-Free Batesville - The Coalition for a Drug-Free Batesville has partnered with Gibson Theatre to host Free Movie Nights starting at 6 p.m. each Saturday until December 19. Some of the featured movies are listed below: “Coco” will be shown on Saturday, Oct. 24, “Peter Rabbit “ will be shown on Saturday, Nov. 21 and “Elf” will be shown on Saturday, Dec. 19.
Sunday, November 1 – Railyard Bar & Grille - Railyard Bar & Grille, located at 104 S. Meridian Street in Sunman, is officially opening their doors from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1. Ripley County Chamber of Commerce members are invited for a “sneak peek” on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4 to 10 p.m.
Wednesday, November 4 – Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Contemplative Prayer will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at the Oldenburg Franciscan Center. Led By: S. Olga Wittekind, OSF (Psychologist & Spiritual Director), Cost: Free will Donation. Guided by contemplatives like Keating and Rohr, we practice contemplative prayer. We share God’s movement in our lives, and reflect on our experiences through this process. All are welcome. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com to register.
Thursday, November 5 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library at 4 p.m. on Thursday Nov. 5 and make a photo frame dry erase “I Am Thankful For …” board to share the daily things you are grateful for. This program is for grades 3rd – 8th. A Take & Make is available for those who prefer to do the project at home. Register for your choice of in-person or Take & Make at ebatesville.com/events.
Friday, November 6 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Marooned Without a Compass will be a fun-filled activity for all ages at 10 a.m. at Liberty Park. Join us for this event sponsored by the Batesville Memorial Public Library and make a simple compass, followed by a treasure hunt. Register for this event at ebatesville.com/events.
Saturday, November 7 – Batesville Large Trash Pickup - The final large trash pickup for Batesville starts at 5 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7. Items should be set outside the night before to ensure they are not missed. Some acceptable items include furniture, appliances, paint cans and clothing. Rumpke will not collect items such as construction materials, auto parts, metal framing or any electric devices containing mercury. The first large trash pickup of 2021 will occur in February or March.
Sunday, November 8 – Stillboard and Trap Shoot - The 3rd Annual Memorial Shoot In Loving Memory of Joe Stirn will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Nov. 8 at the Tri-Township Conservation Club (2110 Conservation Club Rd) in Batesville. All proceeds will be donated to the Batesville Food Pantry.
Tuesday, November 10 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Join us at 6:30 p.m. at the Batesville Memorial Public Library and make a grapevine winter wreath. Cari Beggs will demonstrate the technique and you will make your own wreath. Register for this program at ebatesville.com/events. There is a $10 fee that will need to be paid by the day before the program.
Tuesday November 10 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Held at 6:30 p.m. Getting the Most From Your Library Series: Evergreen. Do you know how to access your account, place holds, and the best way to search for an item? And did you know there is an Evergreen app? Join us via Zoom for this interactive program and find out everything you ever wanted to know about Evergreen. This event is provided by the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Thursday, November 12 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Celebrate Children’s Book Week at 4 p.m. at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join us to create your own comic strip and learn how to draw some cartoon characters. This special program is for grades 3rd – 8th. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Saturday, November 14 – Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Joy: A Perspective on My Life with Pope Francis will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14 at the Oldenburg Franciscan Center. Led By: Fr. Ed Kinerk, S.J. (Director of Sacred Heart Retreat House), Cost: $25. Pope Francis has invited us to find joy in our lives. Fr. Ed will unpack Pope Francis’ writings of The Joy of the Gospel. Pope Francis’ smile and the Gospels will show us how to live this perspective of joy, even in the midst of suffering and loss. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Sunday, November 15 – Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Coffee Talks “Exploring Spirituality Today”: Ignatian Spirituality will be held from 10:45 a.m. to noon on Sunday, November 15. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Presented by: Fr. Ed Kinerk, S.J. St. Ignatius of Loyola founded the Society of Jesus in 16th century Spain. His followers became known as Jesuits. Come learn about Ignatian Spirituality. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Friday, November 20 – Oldenburg Franciscan Center - A Day of Quiet Renewal will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, November 20 at the Sisters of St. Francis Grounds (self-guided tour). Cost $20 or $70 with Spiritual Direction. Experience a day of renewal and relaxation. Take time out of your busy schedule to spend some quiet time on the grounds of the Sisters of St. Francis. Grab a Place to sit and read, journal or simply be still and enjoy God’s gift of nature. Take a walking tour of the shrines or to Michaela Farm for fresh vegetables and a Labyrinth walk. An air conditioned room and bathroom available. Dine at one of three local restaurants or bring a packed lunch. Spend time to center and renew yourself. Please visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Thursday, November 26 – Southeastern Indiana YMCA - The Southeastern Indiana YMCA will host its 2020 Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K/10K on Thursday November 26. Registration opens at 7:15 a.m. with the race starting at 8 a.m. Register at www.siymca.org or visit the Southeastern Indiana YMCA at 30 State Road 129 South, Batesville. Ph: 812-934-6006.
Thursday, November 26 – St. Joseph American Legion, Post 464 (St. Leon) - On Thanksgiving Day, we give thanks to God for all that we have; we also spend time thinking about and praying for those who have less. Everybody wants to help those in need on Thanksgiving Day; here is a way to do just that. Over the past 6 years, the Gobble Wobble 5K has raised & donated over $190,000 to the North Dearborn, Sunman and East Central HS Food Pantries with help from our sponsors and participants. Join us this year on Thanksgiving Day, for our 7th anniversary of the largest 5K in Dearborn County, IN, as we push that number over $200,000! #GW5K. This year we have also added a virtual race and a donation only option. Register online today. https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/StLeon/THEGOBBLEWOBBLE5K For more information, visit our website at http://gobblewobble5k.webs.com/
November 27 through January 3 – 2020 Holiday Lights and Liberty - The City of Batesville, the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce and Batesville Main Street are asking businesses and organizations to sign up to decorate Liberty Park for the holidays. This event will replace the city’s holiday parade. The lights will be on continuously from November 27 until January 3. Those who would like to participate or have questions can contact the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce at chamber@batesvillein.com.
Franklin County Early Voting – General Election - Locations and Times: Franklin Co. Courthouse, Brookville (Conference Room 105), 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. the following dates: (Unless otherwise specified) October 6 – 9, October 13 – 16, October 19 – 23, October 26 – 30 and 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 8:30 a.m. – noon, Monday, Nov. 2.
