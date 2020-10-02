Saturday, September 19 through Sunday, October 18 - Vogt Farm Pumpkin Festival - The Vogt Farm Pumpkin Festival will take place from Saturday, Sept. 19 through Sunday, Oct. 18 at 12115 N. State Road 129, Batesville. There will be a pumpkin patch, mums, gourds, homemade food, kids games and a petting zoo.
Through October, 2020 - COVID-19 Testing - The state health department’s COVID-19 testing site at the Ripley County Fairgrounds in Osgood will be open through August. Testing is provided through OptumServe from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. An appointment can be set up online at lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1116. Walk-ins are also welcome and testing is free.
Through October, 2020 - Margaret Mary Health - Margaret Mary Health will implement its “Paint the Town Pink” program through October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Decorate your homes and businesses with pink streamers, balloons and window paint to show your support. For more information contact Meg at 812-933-5257.
Saturday, October 3 - Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Women’s Day: Women of Wisdom will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 3. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Keynote: S. Olga Wittekind, PhD (Retreat Director & Spiritual Director). Cost: $40. We will look at the archetypal images of wisdom and the spirituality of God’s Wisdom. Breakout: Sister Claire Whalen, Certified Tai Chi Instructor. Wisdom of the Body: T’ai Chi Chih and Your Health Claire Whalen, OSF, is a certified T’ai Chi Chih© Instructor since 1993. This session will introduce a few movements with participant practice designed to maintain balance and harmony in the midst of daily life. Breakout: B-everly Wilson, Artist & Educator Wisdom & Creativity. Beverly will lead us in an art exercise to tap into the creative wisdom that flows through us. Please visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Saturday, October 3 - Batesville Main Street - Batesville Main Street will host Pumpkin Carving and a Paint Your Pumpkin event from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Farmers Market in the Batesville Town Square.
Sunday, October 4 - Holy Family Church (Oldenburg) - The Holy Family Church Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 4 at the Holy Family Church (3027 Pearl St, Oldenburg). Drive thru fried chicken dinners are available with livers, gizzards, noodles, gravy and slaw. A variety of raffles will also be available.
Monday, October 5 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Mother Goose on the Loose at 10 a.m. for children under the age of three. This program features reading, music and dance. It will be held in the Batesville Memorial Public Library Reading Garden. Please bring your own chairs or blanket for seating. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Monday, October 5 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Kid’s Genealogy at 2 p.m. for grades 3rd – 8th. Discover your family ancestors and more at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This would be a great program for home school students. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Tuesday, October 6 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Join us at 11 a.m. for Storytime featuring stories, music, and dance for ages three and up. This program will be held in the Batesville Memorial Public Library Reading Garden. Please bring your own chairs or blanket for seating. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Tuesday, October 6 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Knitting 101 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Do you want to learn how to knit but aren’t sure where to start? Join us at 1 p.m. for an introductory knitting class to learn the basics of knitting construction, stitches, and finishing techniques. No knitting experience required! For a supply list and to register, visit ebatesville.com/events.
Wednesday, October 7 - Ripley County Drug Awareness Coalition - The coalition’s National Night Out is October 7 and is free to the public. The movie shown will be Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory. A free hot dog and drink will be given to the first 240 attendees. Who will win the 5 Golden Tickets courtesy of the Coalition for a Drug Free Batesville? Special thanks to Margaret Mary Health, REMC, Versailles Police, Batesville Police, Ripley County Sheriff and Indiana State Police. All COVID-19 policies will be enforced.
Thursday, October 8 - Southeastern Indiana YMCA - The Southeastern Indiana YMCA will be hosting a Senior Health & Financial Fair from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, October 8. We invite ALL area Senior Adults to join us to get sound healthcare and financial advice, and to find out what else the Y has to offer! Light snacks will be provided by St. Andrews Health Campus. Enjoy a Senior Adult Group Exercise Class while you’re here. Vendors available: HealthMarkets, Lisa L.Q. Dorrel, J.D. Lawyer, LLC, Sentinel Wealth Strategies, SHIP, Southeastern Indiana Insurance. Class Schedule: SilverSneakers® Circuit: 10:00 am, Senior Splash: 11:00 am, Body Pump: 11:30 am, Parkinson’s Boot Camp: 1:00 pm. FREE to ALL. The Southeastern Indiana YMCA is located at 30 State Road 129 S, Batesville, IN 47006, 812-934-6006, www.siymca.org.
Thursday, October 8 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Ghoulish Science Fun at 4 p.m. Have a howling good time with science. Join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library and make Minecraft Creepers explode, ghosts rise and worms dance. There is also a Take & Make if you prefer to do the project at home. Register for your choice of in-person or Take & Make at ebatesville.com/events.
Thursday, October 8 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Thursday Crafternoon at the Batesville Memorial Public Library at 1p.m. Featuring a craft for adults. This session we will make a fall topiary from tomato cages, fall garland, and twinkle lights. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Saturday, October 10 - Ripley County Community Foundation - The Ripley County Community Foundation (RCCF) will host its Youth Outreach event Chalktoberfest from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 10 at the Village Square in Batesville.
Tuesday, October 13 - Food and Growers Association - The Food and Growers Association Annual Meeting will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13 virtually on Zoom. The association will share details on how to login in a few days before the meeting. FGA Board Member Cindy Weisenbach will provide an update on Batesville Community Garden at 7:10 p.m. during the meeting.
Tuesday, October 13 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Knitting 101 at 1 p.m. Do you want to learn how to knit but aren’t sure where to start? Join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for an introductory knitting class. No knitting experience required! For a supply list and to register, visit ebatesville.com/events.
Tuesday, October 13 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Halloween: A Haunted History presented by Dustin Pari at 6:30 p.m. Dustin has over 25 years’ experience researching the unknown and was an investigator on SyFy’s Ghost Hunters and Ghost Hunters International. This program will be held online via ZOOM. You can view the program in a socially distanced setting at the Batesville Memorial Public Library or from your home computer. Register for your choice at ebatesville.com/events.
Wednesday, October 14 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Fabulous Fossils 1 p.m. at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join us for an hour of fun with fossils. Make a salt dough dino footprint, dig for a dinosaur, and learn some cool facts about earth’s early animal life. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Thursday, October 15 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Glow in the Dark Slime at 4 p.m. Join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library and make spooky slime. There is also a Take & Make kit if you prefer to do the project at home. Register for your choice at ebatesville.com/events.
Saturday, October 17 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Bob Ross Painting Class 10:30 a.m. Join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for this oil painting class led by a trained Bob Ross instructor. There is a $25 fee for the workshop. For more info or to register, visit ebatesville.com/events. Be sure to use the provided coupon code during registration.
Saturday, October 24 - Weberding Webfest - Decorate pumpkins from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 24 at Weberding Carving Shop in Batesville.
Thursday, November 26 - St. Joseph American Legion, Post 464 (St. Leon) - On Thanksgiving Day, we give thanks to God for all that we have; we also spend time thinking about and praying for those who have less. Everybody wants to help those in need on Thanksgiving Day; here is a way to do just that. Over the past 6 years, the Gobble Wobble 5K has raised & donated over $190,000 to the North Dearborn, Sunman and East Central HS Food Pantries with help from our sponsors and participants. Join us this year on Thanksgiving Day, for our 7th anniversary of the largest 5K in Dearborn County, IN, as we push that number over $200,000! #GW5K. This year we have also added a virtual race and a donation only option. Register online today! https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/StLeon/THEGOBBLEWOBBLE5K For more information, visit our website at http://gobblewobble5k.webs.com/
Water supply project on pace, on budget - Progress continues on the long-term water supply solution for the City of Batesville as the project remains on time and on budget. Construction crews have completed nearly eight miles of the 16-mile pipeline from city-owned property near Metamora that will connect to a new water treatment plant in Batesville. The project is expected to be complete in 2021.
Franklin County Briefs
Franklin County Early Voting - General Election - Locations and Times: Franklin Co. Courthouse, Brookville (Conference Room 105), 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. the following dates: (Unless otherwise specified) October 6 - 9, October 13 - 16, October 19 - 23, October 26 - 30 and 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 8:30 a.m. - noon, Monday, Nov. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.