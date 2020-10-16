Batesville/Ripley County Briefs
Saturday, September 19 through Sunday, October 18 - Vogt Farm Pumpkin Festival - The Vogt Farm Pumpkin Festival will take place from Saturday, Sept. 19 through Sunday, Oct. 18 at 12115 N. State Road 129, Batesville. There will be a pumpkin patch, mums, gourds, homemade food, kids games and a petting zoo.
Through October, 2020 - COVID-19 Testing - The state health department’s COVID-19 testing site at the Ripley County Fairgrounds in Osgood will be open through August. Testing is provided through OptumServe from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. An appointment can be set up online at lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1116. Walk-ins are also welcome and testing is free.
Through October, 2020 - Margaret Mary Health - Margaret Mary Health will implement its “Paint the Town Pink” program through October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Decorate your homes and businesses with pink streamers, balloons and window paint to show your support. For more information contact Meg at 812-933-5257.
October 6 through November 2, 2020 - Ripley County Early Voting - Ripley County Clerk Ginger J. Bradford announced that in-person absentee voting begins Tuesday, October 6 in the Election Room in the Ripley County Courthouse Annex. Office hours are 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday thru Friday until the election. Also, the election room will be open Saturday, October 24 and Saturday, October 31 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. The final opportunity to vote early is Monday, November 2 from 8 a.m. until noon. The office will be closed on Monday, October 12 due to the Columbus Day Holiday. Voters must present a valid government issued picture I.D. with an expiration date, such as a driver's license.
Saturday, October 17 - Pac Rats - Pac Rats will be having a Customer Appreciation Day and their ribbon cutting on Saturday, October 17th at 4470 W US Hwy 50 in Holton. The Ribbon Cutting will be at 9:00 a.m. and they will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. A hot, home cooked meal will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. October will be their Christmas Sale and November will be their Toy Sale. Come on out and see what they have because there is something for everyone.
Saturday, October 17 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Bob Ross Painting Class 10:30 a.m. Join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for this oil painting class led by a trained Bob Ross instructor. There is a $25 fee for the workshop. For more info or to register, visit ebatesville.com/events. Be sure to use the provided coupon code during registration.
Thursday, October 22 - Batesville Main Street and The Sherman - Batesville Main Street will host a Community Night at The Sherman from 5 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, October 22. All guests can enjoy great food and drinks in the Bier Hall (with live music) or in the historic 1852 Restaurant or Black Forest Bar and 25 percent of what they spend between 5 and 10 p.m. will go to a Batesville Main Street project. Batesville Main Street is working to build two outdoor gathering spaces in the heart of downtown for all to enjoy. Matthew Lamping will provide musical entertainment from 7 to 10 pm. Curbside delivery orders from The Sherman main kitchen will have 10 percent of full purchase donated (delivery orders through Batesville To-Go from The Sherman or Bier Hall restaurants do not qualify for contributions).
Friday, October 23 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Batesville Memorial Public Library will host its Great Pumpkin Storywalk from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 23. The library will have booths set up with games and prizes along with three storytimes in the reading garden. Storytimes will be at: 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. This event will be outside under the tent and in the reading garden. In an effort to keep the public and library staff safe, the library asks that you follow CDC guidelines and maintain a social distance of 6 feet. Masks are required while inside the library.
Saturday, October 24 - Weberding Webfest - Decorate pumpkins from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 24 at Weberding Carving Shop in Batesville.
Thursday, October 29 - Trunk-or-Treat - Trunk-or-treat will take place at the Batesville Intermediate School from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29. The event is sponsored by the Batesville Area Resource Center and has been approved by the Ripley County Health Department. Masks are required.
November
Saturday, November 7 - Batesville Large Trash Pickup - The final large trash pickup for Batesville starts at 5 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7. Items should be set outside the night before to ensure they are not missed. Some acceptable items include furniture, appliances, paint cans and clothing. Rumpke will not collect items such as construction materials, auto parts, metal framing or any electric devices containing mercury. The first large trash pickup of 2021 will occur in February or March.
Wednesday, November 4 - Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Contemplative Prayer will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at the Oldenburg Franciscan Center. Led By: S. Olga Wittekind, OSF (Psychologist & Spiritual Director), Cost: Free will Donation. Guided by contemplatives like Keating and Rohr, we practice contemplative prayer. We share God’s movement in our lives, and reflect on our experiences through this process. All are welcome. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com to register.
Sunday, November 8 - Stillboard and Trap Shoot - The 3rd Annual Memorial Shoot In Loving Memory of Joe Stirn will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Nov. 8 at the Tri-Township Conservation Club (2110 Conservation Club Rd) in Batesville. All proceeds will be donated to the Batesville Food Pantry.
Saturday, November 14 - Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Joy: A Perspective on My Life with Pope Francis will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14 at the Oldenburg Franciscan Center. Led By: Fr. Ed Kinerk, S.J. (Director of Sacred Heart Retreat House), Cost: $25. Pope Francis has invited us to find joy in our lives. Fr. Ed will unpack Pope Francis’ writings of The Joy of the Gospel. Pope Francis’ smile and the Gospels will show us how to live this perspective of joy, even in the midst of suffering and loss. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Sunday, November 15 - Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Coffee Talks “Exploring Spirituality Today”: Ignatian Spirituality will be held from 10:45 a.m. to noon on Sunday, November 15. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Presented by: Fr. Ed Kinerk, S.J. St. Ignatius of Loyola founded the Society of Jesus in 16th century Spain. His followers became known as Jesuits. Come learn about Ignatian Spirituality. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Friday, November 20 - Oldenburg Franciscan Center - A Day of Quiet Renewal will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, November 20 at the Sisters of St. Francis Grounds (self-guided tour). Cost $20 or $70 with Spiritual Direction. Experience a day of renewal and relaxation. Take time out of your busy schedule to spend some quiet time on the grounds of the Sisters of St. Francis. Grab a Place to sit and read, journal or simply be still and enjoy God’s gift of nature. Take a walking tour of the shrines or to Michaela Farm for fresh vegetables and a Labyrinth walk. An air conditioned room and bathroom available. Dine at one of three local restaurants or bring a packed lunch. Spend time to center and renew yourself. Please visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Thursday, November 26 - Southeastern Indiana YMCA - The Southeastern Indiana YMCA will host its 2020 Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K/10K on Thursday November 26. Registration opens at 7:15 a.m. with the race starting at 8 a.m. Register at www.siymca.org or visit the Southeastern Indiana YMCA at 30 State Road 129 South, Batesville. Ph: 812-934-6006.
Thursday, November 26 - St. Joseph American Legion, Post 464 (St. Leon) - On Thanksgiving Day, we give thanks to God for all that we have; we also spend time thinking about and praying for those who have less. Everybody wants to help those in need on Thanksgiving Day; here is a way to do just that. Over the past 6 years, the Gobble Wobble 5K has raised & donated over $190,000 to the North Dearborn, Sunman and East Central HS Food Pantries with help from our sponsors and participants. Join us this year on Thanksgiving Day, for our 7th anniversary of the largest 5K in Dearborn County, IN, as we push that number over $200,000! #GW5K. This year we have also added a virtual race and a donation only option. Register online today! https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/StLeon/THEGOBBLEWOBBLE5K For more information, visit our website at http://gobblewobble5k.webs.com/
November 27 through January 3 - 2020 Holiday Lights and Liberty - The City of Batesville, the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce and Batesville Main Street are asking businesses and organizations to sign up to decorate Liberty Park for the holidays. This event will replace the city’s holiday parade. The lights will be on continuously from November 27 until January 3. Those who would like to participate or have questions can contact the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce at chamber@batesvillein.com.
Franklin County briefs
Franklin County Early Voting - General Election - Locations and Times: Franklin Co. Courthouse, Brookville (Conference Room 105), 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. the following dates: (Unless otherwise specified) October 6 - 9, October 13 - 16, October 19 - 23, October 26 - 30 and 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 8:30 a.m. - noon, Monday, Nov. 2.
Tuesday, October 27 - Franklin County Commissioners - The next Commissioners’ meeting scheduled in October was changed from October 20 to 10 a.m. on October 27. Face coverings are required prior to entering the building. Members of the public and the media have the right to attend, but due to social distancing, only 15 media/audience members will be able to attend the meeting in person. If capacity becomes an issue, the Commissioners reserve the right to prioritize attendance for the media and allow attendance of others on a rolling basis. Indiana law guarantees a right to attend public meetings, but the commissioners have full legal right to limit or prohibit public comment. You MUST call the commissioners’ office to reserve seating. Citizens may call the commissioners’ office at 765-647-4985 prior to 9:30 a.m. the day of the meeting in order to receive login information. The following login information will be used for Commissioners’ meetings now through December 2020, unless notified otherwise: https://zoom.us, Meeting ID: 848 7865 3042, Meeting Password: 038703, Telephone login: +1 646-558-8656 (New York)
