Saturday, September 19 through Sunday, October 18 – Vogt Farm Pumpkin Festival - The Vogt Farm Pumpkin Festival will take place from Saturday, Sept. 19 through Sunday, Oct. 18 at 12115 N. State Road 129, Batesville. There will be a pumpkin patch, mums, gourds, homemade food, kids games and a petting zoo.
Through October, 2020 – COVID-19 Testing - The state health department’s COVID-19 testing site at the Ripley County Fairgrounds in Osgood will be open through August. Testing is provided through OptumServe from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. An appointment can be set up online at lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1116. Walk-ins are also welcome and testing is free.
Through October, 2020 – Margaret Mary Health - Margaret Mary Health will implement its “Paint the Town Pink” program through October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Decorate your homes and businesses with pink streamers, balloons and window paint to show your support. For more information contact Meg at 812-933-5257.
October 6 through November 2, 2020 – Ripley County Early Voting - Ripley County Clerk Ginger J. Bradford announced that in-person absentee voting begins Tuesday, October 6 in the Election Room in the Ripley County Courthouse Annex. Office hours are 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday thru Friday until the election. Also, the election room will be open Saturday, October 24 and Saturday, October 31 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. The final opportunity to vote early is Monday, November 2 from 8 a.m. until noon. The office will be closed on Monday, October 12 due to the Columbus Day Holiday. Voters must present a valid government issued picture I.D. with an expiration date, such as a driver’s license.
Tuesday, October 13 – Food and Growers Association - The Food and Growers Association Annual Meeting will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13 virtually on Zoom. The association will share details on how to login in a few days before the meeting. FGA Board Member Cindy Weisenbach will provide an update on Batesville Community Garden at 7:10 p.m. during the meeting.
Tuesday, October 13 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Knitting 101 at 1 p.m. Do you want to learn how to knit but aren’t sure where to start? Join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for an introductory knitting class. No knitting experience required! For a supply list and to register, visit ebatesville.com/events.
Tuesday, October 13 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Halloween: A Haunted History presented by Dustin Pari at 6:30 p.m. Dustin has over 25 years’ experience researching the unknown and was an investigator on SyFy’s Ghost Hunters and Ghost Hunters International. This program will be held online via ZOOM. You can view the program in a socially distanced setting at the Batesville Memorial Public Library or from your home computer. Register for your choice at ebatesville.com/events.
Wednesday, October 14 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Fabulous Fossils 1 p.m. at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join us for an hour of fun with fossils. Make a salt dough dino footprint, dig for a dinosaur, and learn some cool facts about earth’s early animal life. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Thursday, October 15 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Glow in the Dark Slime at 4 p.m. Join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library and make spooky slime. There is also a Take & Make kit if you prefer to do the project at home. Register for your choice at ebatesville.com/events.
Saturday, October 17 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Bob Ross Painting Class 10:30 a.m. Join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for this oil painting class led by a trained Bob Ross instructor. There is a $25 fee for the workshop. For more info or to register, visit ebatesville.com/events. Be sure to use the provided coupon code during registration.
Friday, October 23 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Batesville Memorial Public Library will host its Great Pumpkin Storywalk from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 23. The library will have booths set up with games and prizes along with three storytimes in the reading garden. Storytimes will be at: 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. This event will be outside under the tent and in the reading garden. In an effort to keep the public and library staff safe, the library asks that you follow CDC guidelines and maintain a social distance of 6 feet. Masks are required while inside the library.
Saturday, October 24 – Weberding Webfest - Decorate pumpkins from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 24 at Weberding Carving Shop in Batesville.
November
Wednesday, November 4 – Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Contemplative Prayer will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at the Oldenburg Franciscan Center. Led By: S. Olga Wittekind, OSF (Psychologist & Spiritual Director), Cost: Free will Donation. Guided by contemplatives like Keating and Rohr, we practice contemplative prayer. We share God’s movement in our lives, and reflect on our experiences through this process. All are welcome. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com to register.
Saturday, November 14 – Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Joy: A Perspective on My Life with Pope Francis will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14 at the Oldenburg Franciscan Center. Led By: Fr. Ed Kinerk, S.J. (Director of Sacred Heart Retreat House), Cost: $25. Pope Francis has invited us to find joy in our lives. Fr. Ed will unpack Pope Francis’ writings of The Joy of the Gospel. Pope Francis’ smile and the Gospels will show us how to live this perspective of joy, even in the midst of suffering and loss. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Sunday, November 15 – Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Coffee Talks “Exploring Spirituality Today”: Ignatian Spirituality will be held from 10:45 a.m. to noon on Sunday, November 15. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Presented by: Fr. Ed Kinerk, S.J. St. Ignatius of Loyola founded the Society of Jesus in 16th century Spain. His followers became known as Jesuits. Come learn about Ignatian Spirituality. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Friday, November 20 – Oldenburg Franciscan Center - A Day of Quiet Renewal will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, November 20 at the Sisters of St. Francis Grounds (self-guided tour). Cost $20 or $70 with Spiritual Direction. Experience a day of renewal and relaxation. Take time out of your busy schedule to spend some quiet time on the grounds of the Sisters of St. Francis. Grab a Place to sit and read, journal or simply be still and enjoy God’s gift of nature. Take a walking tour of the shrines or to Michaela Farm for fresh vegetables and a Labyrinth walk. An air conditioned room and bathroom available. Dine at one of three local restaurants or bring a packed lunch. Spend time to center and renew yourself. Please visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Thursday, November 26 – St. Joseph American Legion, Post 464 (St. Leon) - On Thanksgiving Day, we give thanks to God for all that we have; we also spend time thinking about and praying for those who have less. Everybody wants to help those in need on Thanksgiving Day; here is a way to do just that. Over the past 6 years, the Gobble Wobble 5K has raised & donated over $190,000 to the North Dearborn, Sunman and East Central HS Food Pantries with help from our sponsors and participants. Join us this year on Thanksgiving Day, for our 7th anniversary of the largest 5K in Dearborn County, IN, as we push that number over $200,000! #GW5K. This year we have also added a virtual race and a donation only option. Register online today! https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/StLeon/THEGOBBLEWOBBLE5K For more information, visit our website at http://gobblewobble5k.webs.com/
Water supply project on pace, on budget - Progress continues on the long-term water supply solution for the City of Batesville as the project remains on time and on budget. Construction crews have completed nearly eight miles of the 16-mile pipeline from city-owned property near Metamora that will connect to a new water treatment plant in Batesville. The project is expected to be complete in 2021.
Franklin County briefs
Franklin County Early Voting – General Election - Locations and Times: Franklin Co. Courthouse, Brookville (Conference Room 105), 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. the following dates: (Unless otherwise specified) October 6 – 9, October 13 – 16, October 19 – 23, October 26 – 30 and 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 8:30 a.m. – noon, Monday, Nov. 2.
Tuesday, October 27 – Franklin County Commissioners - The next Commissioners’ meeting scheduled in October was changed from October 20 to 10 a.m. on October 27. Face coverings are required prior to entering the building. Members of the public and the media have the right to attend, but due to social distancing, only 15 media/audience members will be able to attend the meeting in person. If capacity becomes an issue, the Commissioners reserve the right to prioritize attendance for the media and allow attendance of others on a rolling basis. Indiana law guarantees a right to attend public meetings, but the commissioners have full legal right to limit or prohibit public comment. You MUST call the commissioners’ office to reserve seating. Citizens may call the commissioners’ office at 765-647-4985 prior to 9:30 a.m. the day of the meeting in order to receive login information. The following login information will be used for Commissioners’ meetings now through December 2020, unless notified otherwise: https://zoom.us, Meeting ID: 848 7865 3042, Meeting Password: 038703, Telephone login: +1 646-558-8656 (New York)
