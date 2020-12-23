Batesville/Ripley County
Through January 3 - 2020 Holiday Lights and Liberty - The City of Batesville, the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce and Batesville Main Street are asking businesses and organizations to sign up to decorate Liberty Park for the holidays. This event will replace the city’s holiday parade. The lights will be on continuously from November 27 until January 3. Those who would like to participate or have questions can contact the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce at chamber@batesvillein.com.
Thursday, December 24 through Saturday, December 26 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Closed for the holiday.
Friday, December 25 - Hunter and Minta Memorial Ripley County Community Christmas Dinner - The 36th Annual Hunter and Minta Memorial Ripley County Community Christmas Dinner will be held Friday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day). St. John’s Catholic Church, located at 331 S. Buckeye Street in Osgood, sponsors the dinner. Ripley County residents interested in a meal can have one delivered on Christmas Day by calling 812-689-3322 (no calls after 7 p.m. daily) or emailing ripleycountychristmasdinner@hotmail.com. Meal orders should be placed by 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13. Those placing meal orders must leave their name, phone number, address and mention how many meals are needed. Those placing pick up orders must do the same and wear a mask during pick up.
Monday, December 28 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Mother Goose On the Loose for children under the age of three at 10 a.m. Features stories, music and dance. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Monday, December 28 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Make It Monday for Pre-K – 2nd grade at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Join us and make a mitten door wreath. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Thursday, December 31 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Closed for the holiday.
January
Friday, January 1 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - The library is closed for the New Year holiday.
Monday, January 4 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Mother Goose On the Loose at 10 a.m. at the Batesville Memorial Public Library featuring stories, music, and dance for children under the age of three. Register your child for this fun program at ebatesville.com/events.
Monday, January 4 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library at 6 p.m. for a Needlecrafting Circle. Bring any type of needlecraft project with you to work on. You can also get help with our Knitting 101 program. Please register at ebatesville.com/events so we can plan for social distancing.
Tuesday, January 5 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Storytime at 11 a.m. the Batesville Memorial Public Library for ages three and over featuring stories, music, and dance. Register your child at ebatesville.com/events.
Thursday, January 7 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Essential Oil Diffuser for grades 3rd – 8th at 4 p.m. at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Design an essential oil diffuser necklace or keychain out of clay. There is also a Take & Make for those who prefer to do the project at home. Register at ebatesville.com/events for your choice of in-person or Take & Make.
Monday, January 11 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Winter Reading begins at 9 a.m. at the Batesville Memorial Public Library and runs through Feb. 5. This program is for all ages and features two reading levels for all participants. Read and earn a prize for each level finished and an entry form for end of program prize drawings. Registration begins on Jan. 11th at ebatesville.com/events.
Monday January 11 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Mother Goose On the Loose at 10 a.m. at the Batesville Memorial Public Library featuring stories, music, and dance for children under the age of three. Register your child for this fun program at ebatesville.com/events.
Tuesday, January 12 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Storytime at 11 a.m. at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for ages three and over featuring stories, music, and dance. Register your child at ebatesville.com/events
Tuesday, January 12 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Join us at 1 p.m. at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for a Needlecrafting Circle. Bring any type of needlecraft project with you to work on. You can also get help with our Knitting 101 program. Please register at ebatesville.com/events so we can plan for social distancing.
Tuesday, January 12 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Join us at 6:30 p.m. for Getting the Most From Your Library: Overdrive & Libby. What is Overdrive? How is Libby different? How do I sign up? Do I need a special device? So many questions about this FREE service and we have answers. Register for this Zoom event at ebatesville.com/events.
Wednesday, January 13 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Snowflake Science at 2 p.m. at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Learn how snowflakes are formed and make one in a jar. In addition Dan Wessel will demonstrate how to cut out a gorgeous paper snowflake. Register for this all age Homeschool program at ebatesville.com/events.
Thursday, January 14 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Thursday Crafternoon at 1 p.m. at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join us for this adult craft program and make a Valentine frame. Please register at ebatesville.com/events for this event.
Thursday, January 14 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Join us at 4 p.m. at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for Reindeer Origami for grades 3rd – 8th and make an origami corner bookmark. We also offer a Take & Make for those who prefer to do the project at home. Please register for your choice of in-person or Take & Make at ebatesville.com/events.
Franklin County
Saturday, December 26 - Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Audubon Bird Count will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Michaela Farm. Join us in tabulating species and number of birds for use in a national database that helps determine trends in bird populations. Beginners welcome. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com to register
January
Wednesday, January 6 - Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Contemplative Prayer will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 6 at Oldenburg Franciscan Center. Led By: S. Olga Wittekind, OSF (Psychologist & Spiritual Director). Cost: Freewill Donation. Guided by contemplatives like Keating and Rohr, we practice contemplative prayer. We share God’s movement in our lives, and reflect on our experiences through this process. All are welcome. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com to register.
Saturday, January 9 - Oldenburg Franciscan Center - A Forgiveness Retreat will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 9. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Led By: S. Bernice Stenger. Cost: $25. Sister Bernice Stenger, OSF is a student of life who feels blessed to walk with others as a spiritual companion on the journey. Join us as S. Bernice discusses how life situations can challenge us but our invitation to experience forgiveness, mercy and transforming grace is freely given. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Friday, January 22 - Oldenburg Franciscan Center - A Day of Quiet Renewal will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, January 22 at the Sisters of St. Francis Grounds. Self-Guided Tour. Cost: $20 or $70 with Spiritual Direction Experience a day of renewal and relaxation. Please visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Saturday, January 23 - Oldenburg Franciscan Center - A Mindfulness Retreat from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 23. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Led By: S. Olga Wittekind, PhD & Claire Sherman, PhD. Cost: $25/ $40 CEU’s. Join us for a day of Mindfulness Meditation Practice. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Sunday, January 24 - Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Coffee Talks “Mystics & Prayer”: Caryll Houslander. This will be held from 10:45 a.m. to noon Sunday, January 24. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Presented by: Amy Kistner. Caryll Houselander (1901 – 1954) was well-known for both her wit and her wisdom. Her writings contain the depth and insight of a theologian, although she had no formal theological training. Her artwork, children’s stories, and letters provided inspiration, guidance and comfort to a generation of English Catholics during and after the two World Wars. Come and pray with Caryll Houslander. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.