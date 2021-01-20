Thursday, January 21 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Make Caramel Apple Crumble at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan 21 in our Let’s Get Cooking series for grades 3rd – 8th at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Monday, January 25 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Mother Goose On the Loose at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25 for children under the age of three at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This fun storytime for youngsters features music, dance, and of course stories. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Monday, January 25 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Make It Monday at 1 p.m. and again at 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for Pre-K – 2nd grade. Register to make a water bottle penguin at ebatesville.com/events.
Tuesday, January 26 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Storytime at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for ages three and over with stories, music and dance. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Tuesday, January 26 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - The Batesville Memorial Public Library Needlecrafting Circle will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26. Bring any type of needlecraft project with you. Reserve your spot at ebatesville.com/events.Wednesday, January 27 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - The Remember When . . . Storytime will meet to reminisce and share stories at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27. Please register at ebatesville.com/events so we can plan for social distancing.
Wednesday, January 27 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Join our Bridge Building Challenge at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan 27 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for Homeschoolers of all ages. Participants will research bridge types, design a bridge and create a model. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Thursday, January 28 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - The Batesville Memorial Public Library will offer a Digital Device Drop-In from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28. Whether you need help with a digital device, want to learn how to download ebooks, or simply have questions, this is your chance.
Thursday, January 28 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Make a Gravity Spinner, an object powered by gravity, at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for grades 3rd – 8th. There will also be a Take & Make for those who prefer to do the project at home. Please register at ebatesville.com/events for your choice of in-person or Take & Make.
February
Tuesday, February 16 – Batesville State of the City Address - Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice will give his State of the City Address virtually at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16 from the Memorial Building. A crowd is not permitted.
COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic - A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is starting the week of Monday, Jan. 11 at the Franklin County Health Department for those age 80 and older or first responders and healthcare workers. Pre Registration is required online by visiting ourshot.in.gov.
Friday, January 22 – Oldenburg Franciscan Center - A Day of Quiet Renewal will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, January 22 at the Sisters of St. Francis Grounds. Self-Guided Tour. Cost: $20 or $70 with Spiritual Direction Experience a day of renewal and relaxation. Please visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Saturday, January 23 – Oldenburg Franciscan Center - A Mindfulness Retreat from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 23. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Led By: S. Olga Wittekind, PhD & Claire Sherman, PhD. Cost: $25/ $40 CEU’s. Join us for a day of Mindfulness Meditation Practice. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Sunday, January 24 – Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Coffee Talks “Mystics & Prayer”: Caryll Houslander. This will be held from 10:45 a.m. to noon Sunday, January 24. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Presented by: Amy Kistner. Caryll Houselander (1901 – 1954) was well-known for both her wit and her wisdom. Her writings contain the depth and insight of a theologian, although she had no formal theological training. Her artwork, children’s stories, and letters provided inspiration, guidance and comfort to a generation of English Catholics during and after the two World Wars. Come and pray with Caryll Houslander. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
February
Oldenburg Franciscan Center - A Day of Quiet Renewal has been cancelled until further notice.
Wednesday, February 3 – Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Contemplative Prayer will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Led By: S. Olga Wittekind, OSF (Psychologist & Spiritual Director), Cost: Freewill Donation. Guided by contemplatives like Keating and Rohr, we practice contemplative prayer. We share God’s movement in our lives, and reflect on our experiences through this process. All are welcome! Please email center@oldenburgosf.com to register.
Saturday, February 6 – Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Writing from the Inside out: A Jungian Journaling Series (Part 1) will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m Saturday, Feb. 6. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Led By: S. Olga Wittekind, PhD & Claire Sherman, PHD, Clinical Psychologists. Cost: $25/ $40 CEU’s. Life is a journey. Often, we find ourselves at an impasse: Questions arise, self-doubt arises, and meaning is lost. Taking an open, non-judgmental look at ourselves in the privacy of a journal is a wonderful tool for self-growth and understanding. Join us for a 2-part series of self-exploration through journaling using Jungian tools and concepts. Part 1: We will take a look at our early years, school years and young adult years. These are the years when our Ego and Persona are developed. Aspects of the Shadow, both negative and golden, form in the unconscious. Greet the person you were. Learn how we can make friends with our past through journaling! Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Saturday, February 20 – Oldenburg Franciscan Center - The Golden Years: What Is the Gold in the Second Half of Life? This event will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Led By: S. Olga Wittekind, PhD. Cost: $25/ $40 CEU’s. We will be challenged to go deeper and acknowledge our desires to discover our authentic selves. Come join us to experience the wonder, awe, and adventure on the second journey of life. Using Jungian concepts, we will learn about freedom, our true selves, and our holy longings which lead to deeper relationships with others and with God. Become attentive to the symbols of the unconscious and the God within. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Sunday, February 21 – Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Coffee Talks “Mystics & Prayer”: Raimon Panikkar. This event will be held from 10:45 a.m. to noon Sunday, Feb. 21. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Presented by: Bruce Garrison, Associate Pastor. Raimon Panikkar (1918-2010) was born to a Roman Catholic mother and Hindu Indian father. He was a Roman Catholic priest and theologian who, by merging Hindu and Buddhist thought with Christianity, became a leader of interreligious dialogue. His commitment to Catholicism and his mastery of Hindu texts will inspire us. Come and pray with Raimon Panikkar. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.