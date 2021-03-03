Batesville/Ripley County
Tuesdays beginning March 2
The Bridge of Hope - The Bridge of Hope will host Support Nights from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday. The sessions of Grief Share and Choosing Victory will start March 2 with about four to six week intervals between the next rotation. Registration is recommended due to the class material involved. Call Melody Fields at 812-654-2350 to register. Grief Share, a program to give you help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, relative or friend, will run for 13 weeks. Choosing Victory, an in-depth study for any woman who has been the victim of sexual abuse and in need of true healing and victory, will run for 10 - 11 weeks. Celebrate Recovery, a Christ centered recovery program for anyone dealing with any kind of hurt, habit or hang-up, is ongoing every week. Free childcare is provided.
Tuesdays in March
Hope for Soulmates Free Grief Support Group for Widows and Widowers - (March 2021) Hope for Soulmates is a four-week grief support group from Loving Hearts Hospice in Bright that offers understanding, compassion, and support for those who have lost their spouse or partner. Hope for Soulmates meetings are scheduled for four Tuesdays in March starting on March 9 through March 30 from 6 to 7:30 pm. Because of current pandemic restrictions, this group will meet via ZOOM online. The group is free to the public, but registration is required, along with a valid email address to participate in online meetings. After you have registered, a link will be sent to your email address. For information, or to register, contact Rev. Patti Warning, Chaplain and Bereavement Coordinator, at 812-932-0641, or email her at pwarning@lovingheartshospice.com.
Thursday, March 4
Batesville Memorial Public Library - Bridge Building at 4 p.m. for grades 3rd – 8th at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Create your own bridge in this hands on STEM program. There is also a Take & Make for those who prefer to do the project at home. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Saturday, March 6
Batesville Memorial Public Library - After Hours Concert at 7 p.m.: Troubadours of Divine Bliss. Enjoy this special concert featuring an award winning Southern Indiana based group from the comfort of your home via Zoom. This program is sponsored by the Batesville Memorial Public Library, Batesville Area Arts Council, the Friends of the Library. To register, visit ebatesville.com/events.
Monday, March 8
Batesville Memorial Public Library - Mother Goose On the Loose at 10 a.m. presents stories, music, and fun for children under the age of three at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Register your child at ebatesville.com/events.
Batesville Memorial Public Library - The Batesville Memorial Public Library Little Sprouts Garden Club will hold their first session of the year at 1 and 4 p.m. Participants will learn about the seed catalog and begin planting seeds. Little Sprouts is for Pre-K – 2nd grade. To join the fun, register at ebatesville.com/events.
Tuesday, March 9
Batesville Memorial Public Library - Storytime at 11 a.m. features stories, music, and fun for ages three and over at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Register at ebatesville.com/events
Wednesday, March 10
Batesville Memorial Public Library - Join us for Magnet Art at 2 p.m. Create an abstract work of art with magnets, nuts, bolts, and tempura paint. This program is for grades Pre-K – 2nd at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Thursday, March 11
Batesville Memorial Public Library - Join us for Life on the Reef at 4 p.m. – A Virtual Program sponsored by the Batesville Memorial Public Library and presented by the Center for Aquatic Services at Adventure Aquarium. This program is for grades 3rd – 8th. You will be introduced to one of the most diverse ecosystems on the planet. Learn how so many reef animals live together, what makes a coral reef so delicate and more. This program may be viewed at the library or at home on Zoom. Register for your choice at ebatesville.com/events.
Batesville Memorial Public Library - Thursday Crafternoon at 1 and 4 p.m. at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Artist Debi Black will conduct a “Spring” painting class for adults. Register for this free program at batesville.com/events.
Monday, March 15
Batesville Memorial Public Library - Mother Goose On the Loose at 10 a.m. presents stories, music, and fun for children under the age of three at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Register your child at ebatesville.com/events.
Tuesday, March 16
Batesville Memorial Public Library - Storytime at 11 a.m. features stories, music, and fun for ages three and over at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Batesville Memorial Public Library - Join us for Vegetable Gardening in Small Spaces at 6 p.m. presented by Mark Lacking, an experienced vegetable gardener and gardening coach. Mark will share tips and tricks for making the most of limited space to grow a bountiful harvest of vegetables. Co-sponsored by the Food and Grower’s Association. This is a Zoom program and may be viewed at the library or at home. Register for this free program at ebatesville.com/events.
Franklin County
From the Franklin County Commissioners - In order to install LED low-water crossing signs at all low-water crossings in Franklin County, it is estimated to cost $110,000 in addition to annual maintenance costs. The Commissioners’ goal is, as funding becomes available, to eliminate one low-crossing location per year and install a bridge in its place.
COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic - A COVID-19 vaccination clinic began the week of Monday, Jan. 11 at the Franklin County Health Department for those age 60+ or first responders and healthcare workers. Pre-registration is required online by visiting ourshot.in.gov. The Franklin County Health Department reports that they vaccinate anywhere from 40 to 60 people per day at the government center.
Oldenburg Franciscan Center - A Day of Quiet Renewal has been cancelled until further notice.
Thursday, March 4
Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Lenten Series: I AM the Bread of Life. Date: Thursday, Date: March 4, 2021. Time: 6:30-8:30 p.m. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Led By: S. Barbara Leonard, Theologian. Cost: $15 per session/ $55 for all. The first “I Am” statement in John’s gospel is “I am the Bread of Life.” Jesus’s identification with bread signifies many layers of meaning. We will look at the significance of bread at the Passover setting, and other symbolic meanings of bread, the most basic form of nourishment. We find ourselves hungering for meaning and for God at this time in our lives. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Thursday, March 11
Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Lenten Series: I AM the Light of the World. Date: Thursday, Date: March 11, 2021. Time: 6:30-8:30 p.m. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Led By: Jan Erlanbaugh Gaddis, Parish Nurse. Cost: $15 per session/ $55 for all. How do we awaken to the Light within, the mystical and Divine in us? We will go within, into the darkness where the Light of Christ shines. We will explore the mystery of darkness and lightness in the dyings and risings of our lives; the endings and the new beginnings. Celebrate the transformations Light brings to our lives and how our Light connects us to each other. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Thursday, March 18
Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Lenten Series: I AM the Good Shepherd. Date: Thursday, Date: March 18, 2021. Time: 6:30-8:30 p.m. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Led By: S. Delouise Menges, Teacher & Pastoral Minister. Cost: $15 per session/ $55 for all. During the Lenten season, we are drawn to the compassionate heart of God, who tends us in our vulnerabilities. John’s Gospel depicts the “I AM” as Shepherd, leading and nurturing us into strength and wholeness. Let us explore together the tender relationship between the Shepherd of Souls and the flock he guides, which reveals to us the identity of Jesus. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Thursday, March 25
Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Lenten Series: I AM the Resurrection and the Life. Date: Thursday, Date: March 25, 2021. Time: 6:30-8:30 p.m. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Led By: Jennifer Profitt. Cost: $15 per session/ $55 for all. From the Gospel of John, in the middle of the story of the death of Lazarus, we read these words from Jesus: “I am the resurrection and the life.” Together we will unpack and explore the richness and evocative emotions of this powerful, poignant, and important portrait of the life of Christ. Join us as we explore this “I AM” statement that reveals to us the identity of Jesus.Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Saturday, March 27
Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Way of the Cross. Date: Saturday, March 27, 2021. Time: 9:30 -11:30 a.m. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Led by: S. Sister Noella, Director of Justice & Peace Office. Cost: $15 per session/ $55 for all. The Way of the Cross, also known as the Stations of the Cross, is a beautiful meditation to honor the passion of Christ. Join us as Sister Noella helps us to make a spiritual pilgrimage of prayer, by meditating on Christ's sufferings and death. The object of the meditations is to become one with Christ in our world today. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Sunday, March 28
Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Coffee Talks “Mystics & Prayer”: Wendell Berry. Date: Sunday, March 28, 2021. Time: 10:45 a.m. – Noon. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Presented by: Dick Towner, Pastor. Poet, novelist, and environmentalist Wendell Berry (1934-) lives in Port Royal, Kentucky where he has maintained a farm for over 40 years. He holds deep reverence for the land. He is the author of over 50 books of poetry, fiction, and essays which celebrate the holiness of life and everyday miracles often taken for granted. Come and pray with Wendell Berry. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
