Batesville/Ripley County
Monday, February 15 through Friday, February 26
Batesville Intermediate School Scholastic Book Fair - The BIS Scholastic Book Fair will be held Monday, Feb. 15 through Friday, Feb. 26.
Tuesday, February 23
Batesville Memorial Public Library - Storytime at 11 a.m. at Batesville Memorial Public Library for children three and over. Join Mrs. Dickey for stories, music, and fun. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Batesville Memorial Public Library - Needlecrafting Circle at 1 p.m. at Batesville Memorial Public Library. Bring any type of handcraft item with you to work on. You can also receive help with your Knitting 101 project. Please register at ebatesville.com/events so we can plan for social distancing.
Wednesday, February 24
Paramount Staffing / Ripley County Chamber of Commerce - Come out and help Paramount Staffing celebrate its Grand Opening on February 24 at 976 Highway 46 in Batesville. The Ribbon Cutting will be held at 9 a.m. and a Job Fair will be from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stop and learn about local jobs and what they have to offer. While you are there, register for door prizes for a chance to win. You can register on-line at paramountstaffing.com or call (812) 345-0225 for questions. We hope to see you there.
Batesville Memorial Public Library - Owl Pellet Program sponsored by Batesville Memorial Public Library at 4 p.m. for 3rd – 8th grade. This virtual program is presented by the Aquatic Sciences at Adventure Aquarium. There is a $5 fee and each participant will receive their own owl pellet to dissect. You can watch this Zoom program from the library or from home. Please register for this special program at ebatesville.com/events.
Batesville Memorial Public Library - The Batesville Memorial Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, February 24 at the Library.
Thursday, February 25
Batesville Memorial Public Library - Digital Device Drop-In from 2 – 3:30 p.m. at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Do you need help with your computer, tablet or smartphone? Would you like to borrow eBooks from the library, but don’t know how? Stop by our Digital Device Drop-In and talk to Cassie.
March
Tuesdays beginning March 2
The Bridge of Hope - The Bridge of Hope will host Support Nights from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday. The sessions of Grief Share and Choosing Victory will start March 2 with about four to six week intervals between the next rotation. Registration is recommended due to the class material involved. Call Melody Fields at 812-654-2350 to register. Grief Share, a program to give you help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, relative or friend, will run for 13 weeks. Choosing Victory, an in-depth study for any woman who has been the victim of sexual abuse and in need of true healing and victory, will run for 10 - 11 weeks. Celebrate Recovery, a Christ centered recovery program for anyone dealing with any kind of hurt, habit or hang-up, is ongoing every week. Free childcare is provided.
Tuesdays in March
Franklin County
COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic - A COVID-19 vaccination clinic began the week of Monday, Jan. 11 at the Franklin County Health Department for those age 65+ or first responders and healthcare workers. Pre-registration is required online by visiting ourshot.in.gov.
Oldenburg Franciscan Center - A Day of Quiet Renewal has been cancelled until further notice.
March
Wednesday, March 3
Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Contemplative Prayer. Date: Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Time: 3:00-4:30 p.m. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Led By: S. Olga Wittekind, OSF (Psychologist & Spiritual Director). Cost: Freewill Donation. Guided by contemplatives like Keating and Rohr, we practice contemplative prayer. We share God’s movement in our lives, and reflect on our experiences through this process. All are welcome.Please email center@oldenburgosf.com to register.
Thursday, March 4
Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Lenten Series: I AM the Bread of Life. Date: Thursday, Date: March 4, 2021. Time: 6:30-8:30 p.m. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Led By: S. Barbara Leonard, Theologian. Cost: $15 per session/ $55 for all. The first “I Am” statement in John’s gospel is “I am the Bread of Life.” Jesus’s identification with bread signifies many layers of meaning. We will look at the significance of bread at the Passover setting, and other symbolic meanings of bread, the most basic form of nourishment. We find ourselves hungering for meaning and for God at this time in our lives. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Thursday, March 11
Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Lenten Series: I AM the Light of the World. Date: Thursday, Date: March 11, 2021. Time: 6:30-8:30 p.m. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Led By: Jan Erlanbaugh Gaddis, Parish Nurse. Cost: $15 per session/ $55 for all. How do we awaken to the Light within, the mystical and Divine in us? We will go within, into the darkness where the Light of Christ shines. We will explore the mystery of darkness and lightness in the dyings and risings of our lives; the endings and the new beginnings. Celebrate the transformations Light brings to our lives and how our Light connects us to each other. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Thursday, March 18
Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Lenten Series: I AM the Good Shepherd. Date: Thursday, Date: March 18, 2021. Time: 6:30-8:30 p.m. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Led By: S. Delouise Menges, Teacher & Pastoral Minister. Cost: $15 per session/ $55 for all. During the Lenten season, we are drawn to the compassionate heart of God, who tends us in our vulnerabilities. John’s Gospel depicts the “I AM” as Shepherd, leading and nurturing us into strength and wholeness. Let us explore together the tender relationship between the Shepherd of Souls and the flock he guides, which reveals to us the identity of Jesus. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Thursday, March 25
Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Lenten Series: I AM the Resurrection and the Life. Date: Thursday, Date: March 25, 2021. Time: 6:30-8:30 p.m. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Led By: Jennifer Profitt. Cost: $15 per session/ $55 for all. From the Gospel of John, in the middle of the story of the death of Lazarus, we read these words from Jesus: “I am the resurrection and the life.” Together we will unpack and explore the richness and evocative emotions of this powerful, poignant, and important portrait of the life of Christ. Join us as we explore this “I AM” statement that reveals to us the identity of Jesus.Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Saturday, March 27
Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Way of the Cross. Date: Saturday, March 27, 2021. Time: 9:30 -11:30 a.m. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Led by: S. Sister Noella, Director of Justice & Peace Office. Cost: $15 per session/ $55 for all. The Way of the Cross, also known as the Stations of the Cross, is a beautiful meditation to honor the passion of Christ. Join us as Sister Noella helps us to make a spiritual pilgrimage of prayer, by meditating on Christ's sufferings and death. The object of the meditations is to become one with Christ in our world today. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Sunday, March 28
Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Coffee Talks “Mystics & Prayer”: Wendell Berry. Date: Sunday, March 28, 2021. Time: 10:45 a.m. – Noon. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Presented by: Dick Towner, Pastor. Poet, novelist, and environmentalist Wendell Berry (1934-) lives in Port Royal, Kentucky where he has maintained a farm for over 40 years. He holds deep reverence for the land. He is the author of over 50 books of poetry, fiction, and essays which celebrate the holiness of life and everyday miracles often taken for granted. Come and pray with Wendell Berry. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.