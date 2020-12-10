Batesville/Ripley County
Through Saturday, December 19 - Coalition for a Drug-Free Batesville - The Coalition for a Drug-Free Batesville has partnered with Gibson Theatre to host Free Movie Nights starting at 6 p.m. each Saturday until December 19. Some of the featured movies are listed below: “Coco” will be shown on Saturday, Oct. 24, “Peter Rabbit “ will be shown on Saturday, Nov. 21 and “Elf” will be shown on Saturday, Dec. 19.
Through January 3 - 2020 Holiday Lights and Liberty - The City of Batesville, the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce and Batesville Main Street are asking businesses and organizations to sign up to decorate Liberty Park for the holidays. This event will replace the city’s holiday parade. The lights will be on continuously from November 27 until January 3. Those who would like to participate or have questions can contact the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce at chamber@batesvillein.com.
Monday, December 14 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Mother Goose at 10 a.m. for children under the age of three featuring stories, music, and more at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Thursday, December 17 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Decorate a Christmas cookie for grades 3rd – 8th at 4 p.m. Register at ebatesville.com/events
Monday, December 21 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Mother Goose On the Loose for children under the age of three at 10 a.m. Features stories, music and dance. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Tuesday, December 22 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Storytime for ages three and over featuring stories, music and dance at 11 a.m. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Thursday, December 24 through Saturday, December 26 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Closed for the holiday.
Friday, December 25 - Hunter and Minta Memorial Ripley County Community Christmas Dinner - The 36th Annual Hunter and Minta Memorial Ripley County Community Christmas Dinner will be held Friday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day). St. John’s Catholic Church, located at 331 S. Buckeye Street in Osgood, sponsors the dinner. Ripley County residents interested in a meal can have one delivered on Christmas Day by calling 812-689-3322 (no calls after 7 p.m. daily) or emailing ripleycountychristmasdinner@hotmail.com. Meal orders should be placed by 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13. Those placing meal orders must leave their name, phone number, address and mention how many meals are needed. Those placing pick up orders must do the same and wear a mask during pick up.
Monday, December 28 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Mother Goose On the Loose for children under the age of three at 10 a.m. Features stories, music and dance. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Monday, December 28 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Make It Monday for Pre-K – 2nd grade at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Join us and make a mitten door wreath. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Thursday, December 31 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Closed for the holiday.
Franklin County
Saturday, December 12 - Oldenburg Franciscan Center - An Advent Retreat will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12 at the Oldenburg Franciscan Center. The event will be led By: S. Olga Wittekind. Cost: $25. Mary heard God’s words and believed them. She trusted. We may ask ourselves, am I able to trust the faithfulness of God in my life when it comes in unexpected ways? When changes in life cause me distress, can I trust God’s faithfulness? Come join us for an Advent Retreat to prepare for Christmas. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Sunday, December 13 - Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Coffee Talks “Exploring Spirituality Today”: Native American Spirituality will be held from 10:45 a.m. to noon using Zoom. Presented by: S. Mary Ann Stoffregen, OSF. Black Elk, an Oglala Lakota, early in his life had a great vision that taught him to heal his people. Coming from a long line of medicine men, Black Elk embraced Christianity. “I saw the sacred hoops of my people was one of many hoops that made one circle…” Come to learn more about this Native American Saint.” Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Friday, December 18 - Franklin County Arts Council - The Franklin County Arts Council will sponsor a book signing for local author Liz Hughey from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18 at the Rileybrook Arts Center (740 Main Street in Brookville). Liz is the author of the popular Children’s Pack Mule Series of books, featuring Barney, the Lopsided Mule. Liz will sign all purchased books and answer questions about the book writing process. Come meet her and learn about the lives of these remarkable and interesting pack mules.
Saturday, December 26 - Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Audubon Bird Count will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Michaela Farm. Join us in tabulating species and number of birds for use in a national database that helps determine trends in bird populations. Beginners welcome. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com to register
January
Wednesday, January 6 - Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Contemplative Prayer will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 6 at Oldenburg Franciscan Center. Led By: S. Olga Wittekind, OSF (Psychologist & Spiritual Director). Cost: Freewill Donation. Guided by contemplatives like Keating and Rohr, we practice contemplative prayer. We share God’s movement in our lives, and reflect on our experiences through this process. All are welcome. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com to register.
Saturday, January 9 - Oldenburg Franciscan Center - A Forgiveness Retreat will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 9. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Led By: S. Bernice Stenger. Cost: $25. Sister Bernice Stenger, OSF is a student of life who feels blessed to walk with others as a spiritual companion on the journey. Join us as S. Bernice discusses how life situations can challenge us but our invitation to experience forgiveness, mercy and transforming grace is freely given. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Friday, January 22 - Oldenburg Franciscan Center - A Day of Quiet Renewal will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, January 22 at the Sisters of St. Francis Grounds. Self-Guided Tour. Cost: $20 or $70 with Spiritual Direction Experience a day of renewal and relaxation. Please visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Saturday, January 23 - Oldenburg Franciscan Center - A Mindfulness Retreat from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 23. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Led By: S. Olga Wittekind, PhD & Claire Sherman, PhD. Cost: $25/ $40 CEU’s. Join us for a day of Mindfulness Meditation Practice. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Sunday, January 24 - Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Coffee Talks “Mystics & Prayer”: Caryll Houslander. This will be held from 10:45 a.m. to noon Sunday, January 24. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Presented by: Amy Kistner. Caryll Houselander (1901 – 1954) was well-known for both her wit and her wisdom. Her writings contain the depth and insight of a theologian, although she had no formal theological training. Her artwork, children’s stories, and letters provided inspiration, guidance and comfort to a generation of English Catholics during and after the two World Wars. Come and pray with Caryll Houslander. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.