Batesville/Ripley County
Tuesday, January 5 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Storytime at 11 a.m. the Batesville Memorial Public Library for ages three and over featuring stories, music, and dance. Register your child at ebatesville.com/events.
Thursday, January 7 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Essential Oil Diffuser for grades 3rd – 8th at 4 p.m. at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Design an essential oil diffuser necklace or keychain out of clay. There is also a Take & Make for those who prefer to do the project at home. Register at ebatesville.com/events for your choice of in-person or Take & Make.
Monday, January 11 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Winter Reading begins at 9 a.m. at the Batesville Memorial Public Library and runs through Feb. 5. This program is for all ages and features two reading levels for all participants. Read and earn a prize for each level finished and an entry form for end of program prize drawings. Registration begins on Jan. 11th at ebatesville.com/events.
Monday January 11 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Mother Goose On the Loose at 10 a.m. at the Batesville Memorial Public Library featuring stories, music, and dance for children under the age of three. Register your child for this fun program at ebatesville.com/events.
Tuesday, January 12 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Storytime at 11 a.m. at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for ages three and over featuring stories, music, and dance. Register your child at ebatesville.com/events
Tuesday, January 12 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Join us at 1 p.m. at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for a Needlecrafting Circle. Bring any type of needlecraft project with you to work on. You can also get help with our Knitting 101 program. Please register at ebatesville.com/events so we can plan for social distancing.
Tuesday, January 12 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Join us at 6:30 p.m. for Getting the Most From Your Library: Overdrive & Libby. What is Overdrive? How is Libby different? How do I sign up? Do I need a special device? So many questions about this FREE service and we have answers. Register for this Zoom event at ebatesville.com/events.
Wednesday, January 13 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Snowflake Science at 2 p.m. at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Learn how snowflakes are formed and make one in a jar. In addition Dan Wessel will demonstrate how to cut out a gorgeous paper snowflake. Register for this all age Homeschool program at ebatesville.com/events.
Thursday, January 14 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Thursday Crafternoon at 1 p.m. at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join us for this adult craft program and make a Valentine frame. Please register at ebatesville.com/events for this event.
Thursday, January 14 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Join us at 4 p.m. at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for Reindeer Origami for grades 3rd – 8th and make an origami corner bookmark. We also offer a Take & Make for those who prefer to do the project at home. Please register for your choice of in-person or Take & Make at ebatesville.com/events.
Franklin County
January
Wednesday, January 6 - Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Contemplative Prayer will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 6 at Oldenburg Franciscan Center. Led By: S. Olga Wittekind, OSF (Psychologist & Spiritual Director). Cost: Freewill Donation. Guided by contemplatives like Keating and Rohr, we practice contemplative prayer. We share God’s movement in our lives, and reflect on our experiences through this process. All are welcome. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com to register.
Saturday, January 9 - Oldenburg Franciscan Center - A Forgiveness Retreat will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 9. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Led By: S. Bernice Stenger. Cost: $25. Sister Bernice Stenger, OSF is a student of life who feels blessed to walk with others as a spiritual companion on the journey. Join us as S. Bernice discusses how life situations can challenge us but our invitation to experience forgiveness, mercy and transforming grace is freely given. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Friday, January 22 - Oldenburg Franciscan Center - A Day of Quiet Renewal will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, January 22 at the Sisters of St. Francis Grounds. Self-Guided Tour. Cost: $20 or $70 with Spiritual Direction Experience a day of renewal and relaxation. Please visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Saturday, January 23 - Oldenburg Franciscan Center - A Mindfulness Retreat from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 23. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Led By: S. Olga Wittekind, PhD & Claire Sherman, PhD. Cost: $25/ $40 CEU’s. Join us for a day of Mindfulness Meditation Practice. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Sunday, January 24 - Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Coffee Talks “Mystics & Prayer”: Caryll Houslander. This will be held from 10:45 a.m. to noon Sunday, January 24. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Presented by: Amy Kistner. Caryll Houselander (1901 – 1954) was well-known for both her wit and her wisdom. Her writings contain the depth and insight of a theologian, although she had no formal theological training. Her artwork, children’s stories, and letters provided inspiration, guidance and comfort to a generation of English Catholics during and after the two World Wars. Come and pray with Caryll Houslander. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
February
Oldenburg Franciscan Center - A Day of Quiet Renewal has been cancelled until further notice.
Wednesday, February 3 - Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Contemplative Prayer will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Led By: S. Olga Wittekind, OSF (Psychologist & Spiritual Director), Cost: Freewill Donation. Guided by contemplatives like Keating and Rohr, we practice contemplative prayer. We share God’s movement in our lives, and reflect on our experiences through this process. All are welcome! Please email center@oldenburgosf.com to register.
Saturday, February 6 - Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Writing from the Inside out: A Jungian Journaling Series (Part 1) will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m Saturday, Feb. 6. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Led By: S. Olga Wittekind, PhD & Claire Sherman, PHD, Clinical Psychologists. Cost: $25/ $40 CEU’s. Life is a journey. Often, we find ourselves at an impasse: Questions arise, self-doubt arises, and meaning is lost. Taking an open, non-judgmental look at ourselves in the privacy of a journal is a wonderful tool for self-growth and understanding. Join us for a 2-part series of self-exploration through journaling using Jungian tools and concepts. Part 1: We will take a look at our early years, school years and young adult years. These are the years when our Ego and Persona are developed. Aspects of the Shadow, both negative and golden, form in the unconscious. Greet the person you were. Learn how we can make friends with our past through journaling! Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Saturday, February 20 - Oldenburg Franciscan Center - The Golden Years: What Is the Gold in the Second Half of Life? This event will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Led By: S. Olga Wittekind, PhD. Cost: $25/ $40 CEU’s. We will be challenged to go deeper and acknowledge our desires to discover our authentic selves. Come join us to experience the wonder, awe, and adventure on the second journey of life. Using Jungian concepts, we will learn about freedom, our true selves, and our holy longings which lead to deeper relationships with others and with God. Become attentive to the symbols of the unconscious and the God within. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Sunday, February 21 - Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Coffee Talks “Mystics & Prayer”: Raimon Panikkar. This event will be held from 10:45 a.m. to noon Sunday, Feb. 21. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Presented by: Bruce Garrison, Associate Pastor. Raimon Panikkar (1918-2010) was born to a Roman Catholic mother and Hindu Indian father. He was a Roman Catholic priest and theologian who, by merging Hindu and Buddhist thought with Christianity, became a leader of interreligious dialogue. His commitment to Catholicism and his mastery of Hindu texts will inspire us. Come and pray with Raimon Panikkar. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.