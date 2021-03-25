Batesville/Ripley County
Tuesdays beginning March 2
The Bridge of Hope - The Bridge of Hope will host Support Nights from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday. The sessions of Grief Share and Choosing Victory will start March 2 with about four to six week intervals between the next rotation. Registration is recommended due to the class material involved. Call Melody Fields at 812-654-2350 to register. Grief Share, a program to give you help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, relative or friend, will run for 13 weeks. Choosing Victory, an in-depth study for any woman who has been the victim of sexual abuse and in need of true healing and victory, will run for 10 - 11 weeks. Celebrate Recovery, a Christ centered recovery program for anyone dealing with any kind of hurt, habit or hang-up, is ongoing every week. Free childcare is provided.
Tuesdays in March
Hope for Soulmates Free Grief Support Group for Widows and Widowers - (March 2021) Hope for Soulmates is a four-week grief support group from Loving Hearts Hospice in Bright that offers understanding, compassion, and support for those who have lost their spouse or partner. Hope for Soulmates meetings are scheduled for four Tuesdays in March starting on March 9 through March 30 from 6 to 7:30 pm. Because of current pandemic restrictions, this group will meet via ZOOM online. The group is free to the public, but registration is required, along with a valid email address to participate in online meetings. After you have registered, a link will be sent to your email address. For information, or to register, contact Rev. Patti Warning, Chaplain and Bereavement Coordinator, at 812-932-0641, or email her at pwarning@lovingheartshospice.com.
Monday, March 29
Batesville Memorial Public Library - Mother Goose on the Loose at 10 a.m. featuring stories, music, and fun for children under the age of three at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Register at ebatesville.com/events
Batesville Memorial Public Library - Make It Monday for Pre-K – 2nd grade at 1 and 4 p.m. at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Register at ebatesville.com/events to make a glow in the dark star jar.
Tuesday, March 30
Batesville Memorial Public Library - Storytime at 11 a.m. at the Batesville Memorial Public Library featuring stories, music, and more. Register at ebatesville.com/events
April
Monday, April 5
Batesville Memorial Public Library - Mother Goose On the Loose at 10 a.m. featuring stories, music, and more for children under the age of three at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Register for this fun program at ebatesville.com/events.
Batesville Memorial Public Library - Join us to make a Floral Knitted Wreath at 6 p.m. at the library. This will be an ongoing project. Basic knitting knowledge is helpful, but beginners are welcome. For more information or to register, visit ebatesville.com/events.
Tuesday, April 6
Batesville Memorial Public Library - Storytime at 11 a.m. at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for ages three and over. Features stories, music, and more. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Wednesday, April 7
Batesville Memorial Public Library - Homeschool students of all ages join us for Found Sound at 2 p.m. at the library. Experiment with sound and begin your own sound collection. Register for this fun program at ebatesville.com/events.
Friday, April 9
Batesville Memorial Public Library - Ask a Lawyer: Virtual Legal Clinic at 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteer lawyers will be available via Zoom at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. They will answer questions pertaining to family law, housing, driver license matters and more. No criminal matters will be discussed. Sign up for a free private appointment at ebatesville.com/events.
Saturday, April 10
Batesville Memorial Public Library - Join us for a FREE After Hours Concert on April 10 at 7 p.m. with the Ron Jones Duo featuring traditional and contemporary jazz. This music event will be via Zoom allowing you to watch from the safety and comfort of home. Program sponsors are the Batesville Area Arts Council, The Friends of the Library, and the Batesville Memorial Public Library. For more info and to register visit ebatesville.com/events.
Tuesday, April 13
April 13 @ 1 p.m. – Join us to make a Floral Knitted Wreath at 1 p.m. at the library. This will be an ongoing project. Basic knitting knowledge is helpful, but beginners are welcome. For more information or to register, visit ebatesville.com/events.
Thursday, April 15
Batesville Memorial Public Library - Sowing wildflowers at 4 p.m. provides vital resources to support a wide range of insects. Join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library and make a seed bomb to give as a gift or plant in your own garden. Register for this program at ebatesville.com/events.
Saturday, April 24
Batesville Christian Church - A Lifeway Women’s Conference will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 24 at Batesville Christian Church (1294 Columbus Avenue in Batesville). The conference will feature Lisa Harper, Jackie Hill Perry, Ruth Chou Simons, Kristi McLelland, Jamie Ivey, Angie Smith, Austin Stone Worship and Point of Grace. For tickets visit, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lifeway-womens-conference-tickets-145299880855.
Franklin County
From the Franklin County Commissioners - In order to install LED low-water crossing signs at all low-water crossings in Franklin County, it is estimated to cost $110,000 in addition to annual maintenance costs. The Commissioners’ goal is, as funding becomes available, to eliminate one low-crossing location per year and install a bridge in its place.
COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic - A COVID-19 vaccination clinic began the week of Monday, Jan. 11 at the Franklin County Health Department for those age 40+ or first responders and healthcare workers. Pre-registration is required online by visiting ourshot.in.gov. The Franklin County Health Department reports that they vaccinate anywhere from 40 to 60 people per day at the government center.
Oldenburg Franciscan Center - A Day of Quiet Renewal has been cancelled until further notice.
Saturday, March 27
Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Way of the Cross. Date: Saturday, March 27, 2021. Time: 9:30 -11:30 a.m. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Led by: S. Sister Noella, Director of Justice & Peace Office. Cost: $15 per session/ $55 for all. The Way of the Cross, also known as the Stations of the Cross, is a beautiful meditation to honor the passion of Christ. Join us as Sister Noella helps us to make a spiritual pilgrimage of prayer, by meditating on Christ's sufferings and death. The object of the meditations is to become one with Christ in our world today. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Sunday, March 28
Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Coffee Talks “Mystics & Prayer”: Wendell Berry. Date: Sunday, March 28, 2021. Time: 10:45 a.m. – Noon. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Presented by: Dick Towner, Pastor. Poet, novelist, and environmentalist Wendell Berry (1934-) lives in Port Royal, Kentucky where he has maintained a farm for over 40 years. He holds deep reverence for the land. He is the author of over 50 books of poetry, fiction, and essays which celebrate the holiness of life and everyday miracles often taken for granted. Come and pray with Wendell Berry. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.