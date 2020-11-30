Through Saturday, December 19 – Coalition for a Drug-Free Batesville - The Coalition for a Drug-Free Batesville has partnered with Gibson Theatre to host Free Movie Nights starting at 6 p.m. each Saturday until December 19. Some of the featured movies are listed below: “Coco” will be shown on Saturday, Oct. 24, “Peter Rabbit “ will be shown on Saturday, Nov. 21 and “Elf” will be shown on Saturday, Dec. 19.
Through January 3 – 2020 Holiday Lights and Liberty - The City of Batesville, the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce and Batesville Main Street are asking businesses and organizations to sign up to decorate Liberty Park for the holidays. This event will replace the city’s holiday parade. The lights will be on continuously from November 27 until January 3. Those who would like to participate or have questions can contact the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce at chamber@batesvillein.com.
Tuesday, December 1 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Story Time at 11 a.m. for children age three and over featuring stories, music, and more at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Wednesday, December 2 – Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Contemplative Prayer will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at Oldenburg Franciscan Center. The event will be led By: S. Olga Wittekind, OSF (Psychologist & Spiritual Director). Cost: Freewill Donation. Guided by contemplatives like Keating and Rohr, we practice contemplative prayer. We share God’s movement in our lives, and reflect on our experiences through this process. All are welcome! Please email center@oldenburgosf.com to register.
Wednesday, December 2 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - TREE-MENDOUS Craft at 2 p.m. for Homeschool Teens at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join us and make a beautiful Christmas tree for your room or as a gift. Register for this special event at ebatesville.com/events.
Monday, December 7 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Mother Goose at 10 a.m. for children under the age of three featuring stories, music, and more at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Register at ebatesville.com/events
Monday, December 7 through Thursday, December 31 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Friends of the Library Book Sale featuring beautiful new and “almost new” books that are perfect for holiday gifts. Will be held in the Batesville Memorial Public Library during library hours.
Tuesday, December 8 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Getting the Most From Your Library: SCRS at 6:30 p.m. provided by the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Learn more about SCRS, Indiana’s largest resource sharing tool which links together over 150 Indiana libraries into a single interface containing over 30 million items. For more information and to register, visit ebatesville.com/events. This is a ZOOM event, so you can watch and learn from home.
Tuesday, December 8 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Story Time at 11 a.m. for children age three and over featuring stories, music and more at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Wednesday, December 9 – Ripley County LEPC - The Ripley County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) will have a virtual meeting at 10 a.m. on December 9. In this meeting the LEPC will need to vote on a new chairperson, discuss the 2020/2021 plan, and adopt the bylaws.
Thursday, December 10 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - DIY Felt Christmas Ornament at 4 p.m. for grades 3rd – 8th at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Choose between a llama or cactus. We will also offer a Take & Make for those who would like to do the craft at home. Register at ebatesville.com/events for your choice or in-person or Take & Make.
Thursday, December 10 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Thursday Crafternoon at 1 p.m. Join us and make a Christmas themed Decoupage Wall Hanging at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Register for this craft program at ebatesville.com/events.
Friday, December 11 – Oldenburg Franciscan Center - A Day of Quiet Renewal will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sisters of St. Francis Grounds. This will be a Self-Guided Tour. Cost: $20 or $70 with Spiritual Direction Experience a day of renewal and relaxation. Take time out of your busy schedule to spend some quiet time on the grounds of the Sisters of St. Francis. Grab a Place to sit and read, journal or simply be still and enjoy God’s gift of nature. Take a walking tour of the shrines or to Michaela Farm for fresh vegetables and a Labyrinth walk. An air conditioned room and bathroom available. Dine at one of three local restaurants or bring a packed lunch. Spend time to center and renew yourself. Please visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Saturday, December 12 – Oldenburg Franciscan Center - An Advent Retreat will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12 at the Oldenburg Franciscan Center. The event will be led By: S. Olga Wittekind. Cost: $25. Mary heard God’s words and believed them. She trusted. We may ask ourselves, am I able to trust the faithfulness of God in my life when it comes in unexpected ways? When changes in life cause me distress, can I trust God’s faithfulness? Come join us for an Advent Retreat to prepare for Christmas. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Sunday, December 13 – Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Coffee Talks “Exploring Spirituality Today”: Native American Spirituality will be held from 10:45 a.m. to noon using Zoom. Presented by: S. Mary Ann Stoffregen, OSF. Black Elk, an Oglala Lakota, early in his life had a great vision that taught him to heal his people. Coming from a long line of medicine men, Black Elk embraced Christianity. “I saw the sacred hoops of my people was one of many hoops that made one circle…” Come to learn more about this Native American Saint.” Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Monday, December 14 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Mother Goose at 10 a.m. for children under the age of three featuring stories, music, and more at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Friday, December 25 – Hunter and Minta Memorial Ripley County Community Christmas Dinner - The 36th Annual Hunter and Minta Memorial Ripley County Community Christmas Dinner will be held Friday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day). St. John’s Catholic Church, located at 331 S. Buckeye Street in Osgood, sponsors the dinner. Ripley County residents interested in a meal can have one delivered on Christmas Day by calling 812-689-3322 (no calls after 7 p.m. daily) or emailing ripleycountychristmasdinner@hotmail.com. Meal orders should be placed by 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13. Those placing meal orders must leave their name, phone number, address and mention how many meals are needed. Those placing pick up orders must do the same and wear a mask during pick up.
Saturday, December 26 – Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Audubon Bird Count will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Michaela Farm. Join us in tabulating species and number of birds for use in a national database that helps determine trends in bird populations. Beginners welcome. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com to register
