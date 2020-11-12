Through Saturday, December 19 - Coalition for a Drug-Free Batesville - The Coalition for a Drug-Free Batesville has partnered with Gibson Theatre to host Free Movie Nights starting at 6 p.m. each Saturday until December 19. Some of the featured movies are listed below: “Coco” will be shown on Saturday, Oct. 24, “Peter Rabbit “ will be shown on Saturday, Nov. 21 and “Elf” will be shown on Saturday, Dec. 19.
November
Sunday, November 15 - Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Coffee Talks “Exploring Spirituality Today”: Ignatian Spirituality will be held from 10:45 a.m. to noon on Sunday, November 15. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Presented by: Fr. Ed Kinerk, S.J. St. Ignatius of Loyola founded the Society of Jesus in 16th century Spain. His followers became known as Jesuits. Come learn about Ignatian Spirituality. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Monday, November 16 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Mother Goose On the Loose starting at 10 a.m. This Batesville Memorial Public Library program is for children under the age of three and features reading, music, and dance. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Tuesday, November 17 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Storytime for ages three and up at the Batesville Memorial Public Library starting at 11 a.m. This fun program features stories, music, and dance. Register at ebatesville.com/events
Tuesday, November 17 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Knit a Pumpkin Hot Pad starting at 1 p.m. Join our knitters at the Batesville Memorial Public Library as we knit a fall-themed pumpkin hot pad. For this project you must already know how to cast on and do the knit stitch. For more info, a supply list, and to register visit ebatesville.com/events
Wednesday, November 18 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Needlecrafting Circle starting at 6 p.m. Join us for a crafting circle at the Batesville Memorial Public Library and bring any type of project with you to work on – knitting, crochet, cross stitch or something else. Please register at ebatesville.com/events so we can set up for socially distanced seating.
Wednesday, November 18 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Remember When ….. Storytime starting at 2 p.m. Listen to or tell a true story from a life experience! Sponsored by the Batesville Memorial Public Library and led by Jerry Bennett & Larry Hagen.
Thursday, November 19 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Adult Felting Class starting at 1 p.m. Participants will finish the felted owl project. Register for this Batesville Memorial Public Library program at ebatesville.com/events
Thursday November 19 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Let’s Get Cooking: Pumpkin Truffles starting at 4 p.m. This Batesville Memorial Public Library program is for grades 3rd – 8th. Register at ebatesville.com/events to make Pumpkin Truffles with us.
Thursday, November 19 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Light and Shadow starting at 6 p.m. This science based program is for children of all ages and will investigate the relationship between light, object and shadow. The program will be repeated on Nov. 20. Register at ebatesville.com/events for your choice of date.
Friday, November 20 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Light and Shadow starting at 10 a.m. This is a repeat of the Nov. 19 program.
Friday, November 20 - Oldenburg Franciscan Center - A Day of Quiet Renewal will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, November 20 at the Sisters of St. Francis Grounds (self-guided tour). Cost $20 or $70 with Spiritual Direction. Experience a day of renewal and relaxation. Take time out of your busy schedule to spend some quiet time on the grounds of the Sisters of St. Francis. Grab a Place to sit and read, journal or simply be still and enjoy God’s gift of nature. Take a walking tour of the shrines or to Michaela Farm for fresh vegetables and a Labyrinth walk. An air conditioned room and bathroom available. Dine at one of three local restaurants or bring a packed lunch. Spend time to center and renew yourself. Please visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Monday, November 23 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Mother Goose On the Loose starting at 10 a.m. This Batesville Memorial Public Library program is for children under the age of three and features reading, music and dance. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Monday, November 23 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Make It Monday at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. For grades Pre-K – 2nd. Join the fun at the Batesville Memorial Public Library and make a Christmas ball jar luminary. Register at ebatesville.com/events for your choice of time.
Tuesday, November 24 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Storytime for ages three and up starting at 11 a.m. at Batesville Memorial Public Library. This fun program features stories, music, and dance. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Tuesday, November 24 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Knitting 101 starting at 1 p.m. Learn knitting basics at this beginner’s program held at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Visit ebatesville.com/events to see the supply list and to register.
Tuesday, November 24 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - The Turkey Egg Drop, starting at 2 p.m., is designed for all ages of home school students. Eggs will be decorated to look like a turkey and you will experiment with different materials to protect the egg from breaking. Come join the fun. Register at ebatesville.com/events for this program.
Thursday, November 26 - Southeastern Indiana YMCA - The Southeastern Indiana YMCA will host its 2020 Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K/10K on Thursday November 26. Registration opens at 7:15 a.m. with the race starting at 8 a.m. Register at www.siymca.org or visit the Southeastern Indiana YMCA at 30 State Road 129 South, Batesville. Ph: 812-934-6006.
Thursday, November 26 through Friday, November 27 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - The library will be closed for Thanksgiving.
Thursday, November 26 - St. Joseph American Legion, Post 464 (St. Leon) - On Thanksgiving Day, we give thanks to God for all that we have; we also spend time thinking about and praying for those who have less. Everybody wants to help those in need on Thanksgiving Day; here is a way to do just that. Over the past 6 years, the Gobble Wobble 5K has raised & donated over $190,000 to the North Dearborn, Sunman and East Central HS Food Pantries with help from our sponsors and participants. Join us this year on Thanksgiving Day, for our 7th anniversary of the largest 5K in Dearborn County, IN, as we push that number over $200,000! #GW5K. This year we have also added a virtual race and a donation only option. Register online today. https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/StLeon/THEGOBBLEWOBBLE5K For more information, visit our website at http://gobblewobble5k.webs.com/
November 27 through January 3 - 2020 Holiday Lights and Liberty - The City of Batesville, the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce and Batesville Main Street are asking businesses and organizations to sign up to decorate Liberty Park for the holidays. This event will replace the city’s holiday parade. The lights will be on continuously from November 27 until January 3. Those who would like to participate or have questions can contact the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce at chamber@batesvillein.com.
Monday, November 30 - Batesville Memorial Public Library - Mother Goose On the Loose starting at 10 a.m. This Batesville Memorial Public Library program is for children under the age of three and features reading, music and dance. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
December
Wednesday, December 2 - Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Contemplative Prayer will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at Oldenburg Franciscan Center. The event will be led By: S. Olga Wittekind, OSF (Psychologist & Spiritual Director). Cost: Freewill Donation. Guided by contemplatives like Keating and Rohr, we practice contemplative prayer. We share God’s movement in our lives, and reflect on our experiences through this process. All are welcome! Please email center@oldenburgosf.com to register.
Wednesday, December 9 - Ripley County LEPC - The Ripley County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) will have a virtual meeting at 10 a.m. on December 9. In this meeting the LEPC will need to vote on a new chairperson, discuss the 2020/2021 plan, and adopt the bylaws.
Friday, December 11 - Oldenburg Franciscan Center - A Day of Quiet Renewal will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sisters of St. Francis Grounds. This will be a Self-Guided Tour. Cost: $20 or $70 with Spiritual Direction Experience a day of renewal and relaxation. Take time out of your busy schedule to spend some quiet time on the grounds of the Sisters of St. Francis. Grab a Place to sit and read, journal or simply be still and enjoy God’s gift of nature. Take a walking tour of the shrines or to Michaela Farm for fresh vegetables and a Labyrinth walk. An air conditioned room and bathroom available. Dine at one of three local restaurants or bring a packed lunch. Spend time to center and renew yourself. Please visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Saturday, December 12 - Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce - The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce will host its first Here Comes Santa 5K from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 12.
Saturday, December 12 - Oldenburg Franciscan Center - An Advent Retreat will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12 at the Oldenburg Franciscan Center. The event will be led By: S. Olga Wittekind. Cost: $25. Mary heard God’s words and believed them. She trusted. We may ask ourselves, am I able to trust the faithfulness of God in my life when it comes in unexpected ways? When changes in life cause me distress, can I trust God’s faithfulness? Come join us for an Advent Retreat to prepare for Christmas. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Sunday, December 13 - Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Coffee Talks “Exploring Spirituality Today”: Native American Spirituality will be held from 10:45 a.m. to noon using Zoom. Presented by: S. Mary Ann Stoffregen, OSF. Black Elk, an Oglala Lakota, early in his life had a great vision that taught him to heal his people. Coming from a long line of medicine men, Black Elk embraced Christianity. “I saw the sacred hoops of my people was one of many hoops that made one circle…” Come to learn more about this Native American Saint.” Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Sunday, December 26 - Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Audubon Bird Count will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Michaela Farm. Join us in tabulating species and number of birds for use in a national database that helps determine trends in bird populations. Beginners welcome. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com to register
