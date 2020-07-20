Tuesday, July 21 - Library news - Batesville Memorial Public Library will host a free Movie Night (Despicable Me will be shown) at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21 at the Gibson Theatre. Please note this is a change of location and time for this event.
Thursday, July 23 - Library news - Batesville Memorial Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 23 at the library. For more info call 812-934-4706.
Saturday, July 25 - “A Taste of Versailles” - Please join the Versailles American Legion from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 25th for “A Taste of Versailles” on Water Street in Versailles (next to the American Legion). The event is open to the public and there will be lots of delicious food you can sample so go on an empty stomach. Each sample will cost $2. A kids menu will also be offered for $2. For more information all 812-621-1467.
Sunday, July 26 - TCC Backpack Giveaway - On Sunday, July 26, more than 800 participating TCC and Wireless Zone stores are teaming up to donate 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children through TCC’s annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. The Batesville TCC store is located at 1040 State Road 229 Suite A (Batesville).
Friday, July 31 - Batesville Chamber of Commerce - The Batesville Chamber of Commerce Bingo Business ends July 31. Bingo cards may be picked up at the chamber office for a chance to win. Contact the chamber at 812-934-3101
Friday Evenings in July - The Eureka Band- The Eureka Band will perform at Liberty Park from 8 to 9p.m. on Friday evenings in July.
Saturday, August 1 - Batesville Large Trash Pick Up - The City of Batesville’s large item trash collection is scheduled to start at 5 a.m. on Saturday, August 1.
Monday, August 3 - Library news - Batesville Memorial Public Library will host its first Story Time in the new Reading Garden at 10 .m. on Monday, Aug. 3. Bring Blankets to sit on.
Wednesday, Augut 5 - Library news- Batesville Memorial Public Library will host Insect Investigators at Brum Woods at 10 .m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Registor for the event at ebatesville.com/events
Thursday, August 6 - Library news - Batesville Memorial Public Library will host Adult Felting Class at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6 in the Annex of the library. Register for this program at ebatesville.com/events.
Monday, August 10 - Library news - Batesville Memorial Public Library will host Little Spourts at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m. for Pre-K through 2nd grade students. Participant will craft a predator and learn about saving seeds. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Through August, 2020 - COVID-19 Testing - The state health department’s COVID-19 testing site at the Ripley County Fairgrounds in Osgood will be open through August. Testing is provided through OptumServe from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. An appointment can be set up online at lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1116. Walk-ins are also welcome and testing is free.
Through September 30 - Batesville Farmers Market - The Batesville Farmers Market is open from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through September 30.
Sunday, November 1 - Beta Sigma Phi sorority Holiday Bazaar canceled - The Beta Sigma Phi sorority of Batesville has made the decision to cancel its Holiday Bazaar at Batesville Primary School for 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, scheduled for November 1st, 2020.
