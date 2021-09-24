BATESVILLE – Area residents will likely be pleased to know that Walnut Street (Ind. 229) re-opened Friday, September 24.
The last phase of improvements to the stretch of street involved will be the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) Ind. 229 repaving and resurfacing project which expected to take place in the spring of 2022.
“I know this was difficult for our businesses on Walnut and surrounding homeowners to navigate during the project,” said Mayor Mike Bettice. “Our utilities in this area had not been upgraded since the 1930s and this project will benefit the citizens of Batesville for generations.”
The city will now begin the work associated with receiving funds from the Next Level Roads: Community Crossings Grant.
The first project starts at 7 a.m. Monday, September 27, on Mitchell Avenue with an estimated completion date of Tuesday, October 12.
Margaret Mary Hospital will still be accessible during this time; however, you will have to enter Mitchell Avenue from Indiana 46.
The city acknowledges the inconvenience this much-needed project will have on select businesses and homeowners.
Feel free to contact the mayor’s office at (812) 933-6100 with additional inquires.
