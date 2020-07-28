The Batesville Rotary Club will host its Annual Fall Charity Golf Outing at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club (850 N. Walnut St., Batesville).
The outing will benefit one local college bound high school senior and Southeastern Indiana Career Center students.
Registration begins at noon on Sept. 18.
Teams of four can sign up to play an 18-hole scramble at a cost of $80 per person or $320 per foursome. Each golfer will receive a gift bag.
Entry forms and fees can be mailed to Batesville Rotary Club (PO BOX 203, Batesville, IN 47006). Sponsorship opportunities are also available for $150.
For more information, contact Donald Mobley at 812-934-5851 or meldon@etczone.com.
Information provided
