BATESVILLE - The city of Batesville, Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce and Batesville Main Street are co-hosting the 12th Annual Community Tree Lighting and Holiday Parade on Friday, December 2 in downtown Batesville. The event will take place rain or shine.
Santa’s Village at Inspiration Park opens at 4 p.m. and features a bouncy house, roving BAAC Boar’s Head characters, carriage rides, food vendors and more.
Walk through the Batesville Area Arts Council’s Winter Wonder Lights Display at the Batesville Sky Project located in the Village Green area. Enjoy festive music performed by choirs from the Batesville Intermediate, Middle and High Schools.
The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce Holly Jolly Holidays Parade starts at 6 p.m. at the corner of Columbus Avenue and Mulberry Street, turning right onto Mulberry, left onto George Street, left onto Main Street, right onto Boehringer, right on Park Avenue and will conclude at Santa’s Village on George Street where Santa will disembark from his sleigh to greet children before approaching the stage for the tree lighting.
Miss Shannon and Bryce Mullins will lead the crowd with a community sing along.
Those interested in participating as a parade entry should contact the Chamber at chamber@batesvillein.com or (812) 934-3101.
At the conclusion of the sing along, Mayor Mike Bettice will be joined by Helen and Henry Wallpe to conduct the official lighting of the tree. The 22-foot Blue Spruce tree is graciously donated by the Bohman Family Tree Farm.
Following the tree lighting, young and old can visit Santa and give him their list!
The Gibson Theatre will offer a free showing of Jingle Jangle at 7:30 p.m. co-sponsored by the Batesville Kiwanis and the Mayor’s Youth Council.
