BATESVILLE – The Batesville Community School Corporation held a special school board meeting last week to finalize their last contracted bus route and accept the fuel quote for the 2023-2024 year as recommended by BCSC Director of Transportation Greg Ehrman.
The board approved their final contracted bus route bid of eight. The bid was accepted from ML Buress Transportation. This particular route is about 70 miles, the longest route at BCSC.
The board has again selected Laughery Valley Co-Op as the fuel vendor for the upcoming year, locking in their pricing.
The accepted bid places the diesel price for the year at $3.19 per gallon (down from $4.44 per gallon last year), and $2.83 per gallon for gasoline (down from $3.85 last year).
The school corporation reportedly uses around 30,000 gallons of diesel each year and around 4,000 gallons of gasoline.
“We’re down over a dollar on both sides [from last year] and I think until the last three weeks of school last year, $4.44 was less than you would pay at the pump,” Ehrman said, explaining why the locked in price typically saves the corporation funds. “Like we’ve discussed every year, you’re rolling the dice. What are the odds is going to go below $2.82? I don’t think it’s going to. I hope it does ... but it could also go sky-high.”
The next BCSC School Board meeting is 6 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Bulldog Center at BHS.
