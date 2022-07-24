BATESVILLE – The Batesville Community School Corporation School Board met this week and accepted the 2022-2023 fuel quote recommendation from BCSC Director of Transportation Greg Ehrman.
The board has again selected Laughery Valley Co-op as the fuel vendor for the upcoming year, locking in their pricing.
The accepted bid places the diesel price for the year at $4.44 per gallon, and $3.37 per gallon for gasoline.
The school corporation reportedly uses around 30,000 gallons of diesel each year and between 5,000 and 10,000 gallons of gasoline.
“We’re locked in, if the price goes down to $2 a gallon- and it probably won’t- we’re locked in at $4.44,” Superintendent Ketcham said. “If we want the numbers to de-escalate, we can lock into a little higher rate per gallon [right now]. In our conversations, we just thought it was in the best interest of the school budget [to accept the bid].”
Upcoming events for Batesville schools include an open house at the high school at 6 p.m. September 1 and a BHS facility dedication at 6:45 p.m. September 2.
The next BCSC School Board meeting is 6 p.m. Monday, August 15, at the Bulldog Center at BHS.
