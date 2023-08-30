BATESVILLE – The Batesville Community School Corporation Board of Education met Aug. 21 to announce new staff members and hold a project hearing for their proposed 2023 project.
BCSC attorney Doug Wilson attended the meeting to open the 1028 Hearing after which the board approved the project resolution. In order to fund the project, BCSC approved $3,785,000 in bonds through Raymond James, an investment banking company. Costs of Issuance total $141,000 and the Capitalized Interest totaled $144,000 in addition to the Deposit to Project Construction Fund total of $3,500,000.
The winning bid was from Bruns & Gutwiller for the amount of $4,957,000. Maxwell Construction was the other bid for $5,570,000.
The projects covered include varsity baseball, varsity softball and tennis court upgrades, a centralized ticket booth, ornamental fencing, Batesville High School parking lot improvements and athletic lighting upgrades.
“Any potential bond sales were calculated to maintain the current tax rate,” BCSC Superintendent Paul Ketcham said. “This is the first time BCSC has worked with Raymond James. They have worked with multiple neighboring districts, but this is our first collaboration.”
After the project hearing concluded, several new staff members were announced and approved.
At the Batesville Primary School, Lauren Bischoff started as a Little Bulldog Academy Preschool Aide, Raegene Brockman was hired as a Special Education Paraprofessional, Barb Koester was approved as a Latchkey Assistant and Haley Litzinger-Meyer began as a Grade 1 Teacher. Additional BPS staff include Developmental Preschool Teacher Madison McCreary, Latchkey Assistant Misty Meyer, Special Education Paraprofessional Lindsey Trenkamp and Special Education Teacher Christine Wilhelm.
New hires at the Batesville Intermediate School include Special Education Paraprofessional Kim Feiss, Cafeteria Staff Chelse Hall, Grade 5 Teacher Rob Lafary and Grade 4 Teacher Brenda Skinner.
Batesville Middle School new staff members include Paraprofessional Kim Brockman, General Music Teacher/Band Director Cameron Everage, Social Studies Teacher Timmi Jones, Math Teacher Tiffany Prabell, Cafeteria Staff Kayla Reverman and Special Education Paraprofessional Anna Schmaltz.
Several new appointments were made at Batesville High School: Business Teacher Ed Bohman, Band Director Cameron Everage, Physical Science Teacher Daniel Gartenman, Career Readiness Academy Wayne House and Cafeteria Staff Lori Jewell and Susan Wolfe.
New BCSC staff members include Lead Student Resource Officer Austin Gross, Speech Language Pathology Assistant Caroline O’Gara and Occupational Therapist Michelle Thompson.
