BATESVILLE – Batesville Community Education Foundation Executive Director Anne Wilson updated the Batesville Community School Corporation School Board last week, reporting that BCEF plans to build a large, outdoor learning space.
“Our 2023 project is to build an outdoor learning space at the primary school,” Wilson said. “This is the first time we’ve taken on something this massive. ... We decided that the little ones need to be outside more.”
Bulldog Family Connections was a new effort by BCEF to connect new families moving into the BCSC school system with families already established in the schools. It’s a free, goodwill effort to help families feel like they belong, according to Wilson.
Additionally, BCEF participated in a 5K fundraiser to allow teachers to participate in a free shopping spree (valued at $500) at Indianapolis store Teacher’s Treasures, which offers teaching/classroom supplies.
Other agenda items included the approval of changes to the bus replacement plan, updated meal prices for the 2023-2024 school year as well as the school calendar, approval of food service vendors, and the Batesville Middle School Ski Club.
The BMS volleyball and basketball teams were honored at the BCSC board meeting as well. The 7th and 8th grade teams won their respective South Eastern Indiana tournaments for the first time in BMS history. BCSC showed their appreciation for the players, coaches, and families by honoring them at the meeting.
The next regularly scheduled school board meeting is 6 p.m. June 19 at the Batesville High School Bulldog Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.