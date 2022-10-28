BATESVILLE – The Batesville Community School Corporation held their regular school board meeting this week and, among other things, held a lease hearing.
In August, BCSC Superintendent Paul Ketcham received approval to proceed with projects to be financed by General Obligation Bonds and to authorize the publication of notice of the project hearing in September.
Those projects include a new baseball field, new softball field, new cross-country course, new tennis courts and a BHS Industrial Welding Center. The lease hearing was the next step in this process.
Attorney Doug Wilson led the lease hearing discussion. Three adoptions were made by the board: Adoption of Resolution Authorizing Execution of Lease, Adoption of Resolution Assigning Construction Bids to Building Corporation and Adoption of Resolution Approving Master Continuing Disclosure Undertaking.
“We [legally] have to hold a hearing on the lease as well as publish in both of our county newspapers,” Wilson said. “The school corporation puts their project out to bid, eventually entering into contract with contractors to construct the improvements, but since its the building corporation that actually has the money the school corporation needs to assign those contracts to the building corporation.”
The school board will still approve the contractor bids once they come in to the building corporation.
The public was able to comment or ask questions about the lease rental in regards to the school system. No members of the public asked any questions and the board voted in favor of all three resolutions.
Additional business included the approval of the 2023-24 School Calendar and acceptance of $500 donation to be used for the Batesville Middle School cross country team as well as acceptance of $2,500 from Ann Lynch and Family and $200 from David Lynch to be used for a Batesville High School Marching Band trip to Chicago.
“I think more people are understanding that they can support schools in different ways by making donations to teams or clubs. We are happy to accept that donation,” Ketcham said.
The next regular school board meeting is at 6 p.m. Monday, November 21, in the Bulldog Center at Batesville High School.
