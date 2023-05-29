BATESVILLE — The potential college cost savings for Batesville High School’s Class of 2023 will total nearly $3 million through the Batesville Community School Corporation’s partnership with Ivy Tech Community College. In addition, more than one-half of the graduating class participated in programming offered through Ivy Tech.
Of the 183 graduating BHS students, 87 took college classes that culminated in either earning the Indiana College Core (ICC) or an associate’s degree. The ICC is a statewide program of 30 credit hours—roughly equivalent to one year of college— taken during high school that will be accepted at all Indiana public colleges and universities, as well as many private ones. The associate’s degree builds on the ICC and is equivalent to two years’ worth of college credits. Thanks to the Batesville community’s agreement with Ivy Tech, BHS students in both of these programs pay no tuition for these classes.
“We are proud to announce that 49 of our BHS graduates earned the ICC, saving their families $1.14 million, in total, when you look at the average tuition plus room and board costs for one year at a state university,” BCSC Superintendent Paul Ketcham said. “An additional 38 students pushed further and earned two years of college credit—an associate’s degree—worth $1.76 million, collectively. Added together, the BHS Class of 2023 has potentially saved $2.9 million in college costs.”
Students also had the opportunity to earn a workforce-based credential through Ivy Tech while in high school. From the graduating class, 54 students took advantage of that option. Some of these students also earned the ICC or an associate’s degree, preparing them well for future employment.
“A portion of these students had the opportunity to earn certifications in their respective areas, which will increase their employability,” Ketcham said. “The testing fees associated with certification tests are also covered, thanks to annual funds donated by the Batesville Community Education Foundation (BCEF). This year, BCEF paid nearly $5,000 in certification testing fees for BHS students.”
With some of these students earning not only college credits but also credentials, the total number of individual instances of Ivy Tech-recognized completions for the Class of 2023 totaled 179, earned by 97 students.
“This partnership with Ivy Tech benefits our students, whether they plan to attend college or enter the workforce,” Ketcham said. “Ivy Tech is a community conduit, connecting students with opportunities in the classroom and with our local employers. The Batesville Community School Corporation appreciates the varied opportunities Ivy Tech offers our students and the savings provided to our families, all of which add extra value to a BHS diploma.”
