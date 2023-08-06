BATESVILLE – Advocates for the Batesville Area Skatepark and Outdoor Adventure continue to look for funding to expand the existing skatepark. With $45,000 secured at the time of this writing, the group still needs more support.
At last report, the advocacy group has secured $10,000 from Rising Sun Regional Foundation, $30,000 from the John A. Hillenbrand Foundation and $5,000 from community donations.
A packed city council meeting in July requesting funding has yet to result in a contribution from the city, but a tentative answer is expected at the council’s August meeting.
For Phase Two of the skatepark project (with Phase One being the completed skatepark), proponents are committed to adding a “pump track” (a track for wheeled sports equipment that, when ridden properly, does not require pedaling or pushing), and a bouldering wall (a structure built to allow a type of rock climbing called bouldering, which is basically the raw essentials of rock climbing).
If the funding allows, the group would also like to add a restroom, water fountain and shelter area.
The estimated costs are as follows: $147,385 for the bouldering wall, $190,000 for the pump track, $29,140 for the shelter, $25,000 for landscaping and $94,760 for the restroom for a total estimated cost of $486,285. With only the bouldering wall and the pump track, that cost drops down to $337,385.
If the group only funds the pump track and bouldering wall, they are seeking an estimated $292,385 after subtracting the donations they’ve received to date. With the extra amenities, the group would need to raise a total of $441,285 outside of existing secured funding.
Jim Moorman is an advocate for the pump track specifically and enjoys riding bikes with his sons. He said the group initially planned on building a dirt pump track but came to the conclusion that the best way to build one that will last was to pave the track.
“We started out trying to get as much dirt as we could and as much help as we could,” Moorman said. “But we realized that if we were going to build this, we were going to do it right... It’s going to go alongside our skatepark and our bouldering wall and complete the Outdoor Adventure part of our sign that says, ‘Batesville Skatepark and Outdoor Adventure,’ so we’re going to complete that whole idea.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.