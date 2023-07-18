BATESVILLE – Proponents, planners and players involved with Batesville Skatepark & Outdoor Adventure attended last week’s city council meeting in droves. The full audience was almost exclusively skatepark advocates offering testimonials and information to support the financial request for funding for the existing skatepark’s second phase.
Phase two was always a consideration with the skatepark, hence the name. Wishing to make the “outdoor adventure” part a reality, Dr. Amy Glaser-Carpenter led a presentation on what exactly the group wants to add to the park and their estimated costs of doing so.
The additions which are not up for negotiation are a pump track, a track for wheeled sports equipment that, when ridden properly, does not require pedaling or pushing, but a “pumping” action is used to maintain momentum, and a bouldering wall. A bouldering wall is a structure built to allow a type of rock climbing called bouldering, which is basically the raw essentials of rock climbing.
If the funding allows, the group would also like to add a restroom, water fountain and shelter area.
Advocate Ben Peters helped bring Phase One of the skatepark to Batesville and attended the meeting to support the second phase.
“The city of Batesville has benefited greatly from this park,” Peters said. “We have been working a lot on this part of the project and gotten our designs and estimates completed so that city council will know we’ve thoroughly thought this out.”
So far, the advocacy group has secured $10,000 from Rising Sun Regional Foundation, $30,000 from the John A. Hillenbrand Foundation and $5,000 from community donations.
The estimated costs are as follows: $147,385 for the bouldering wall, $190,000 for the pump track, $29,140 for the shelter, $25,000 for landscaping and $94,760 for the restroom for a total estimated cost of $486,285. With only the bouldering wall and the pump track, that cost drops down to $337,385.
Clerk-Treasurer Paul Gates said the city has about $840,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), funding that is not already allocated for other projects, and it must be earmarked for something by the end of 2024.
ARPA funds came as a result of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) program authorized by the ARPA, which delivered $350 billion to governments across the country, according to the United States Treasury website.
“If city council decides to use ARPA funds, then we also have to meet the federal rules because that is federal money,” Mayor Bettice said. “So it isn’t just as simple as saying, ‘Okay we’re going to bid this tomorrow and this thing is going to happen.’ There are a number of steps that we’re going to have to go through if we decide to go down this path so we just need to make sure that we are doing things properly.”
The council will take time to consider the request as well as other local projects before making a decision.
The next regular meeting is scheduled 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Memorial Building.
